Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love goes online

For the first time ever, families from across the globe can all be part of a charity’s special Christmas service to remember loved ones missed.

Nursing assistants Fay and Marie help launch the event

Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love service will be taking place virtually this year instead of at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury – and it means anyone with internet access can watch when it is aired on the charity’s website at 4pm on 6 December.

Pre-pandemic, the charity would host two services on the same day at St Chad’s, attracting hundreds of local families to remember loved ones at Christmas.

The virtual service will still include music and readings and a moving moment of reflection when all those watching can share the same time to remember family and friends.

Becky Richardson, the hospice’s Director of Care, said: “The pandemic did not stop us being there for those who needed our specialist support.

“We know how important remembrance and togetherness is, so we were determined to have this special moment for everyone. It might be a virtual event but the emotion and poignancy will be just as real.

“Even though we can’t actually be together in St Chad’s, the beauty of an online broadcast is that family and friends who are separated by miles, countries or continents will be able to join from wherever they have internet access, all sharing that same moment together with us and remembering their someone special.”

The event raises funds for the hospice, which relies on donations for £2 of every £3 it spends on care for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness.

“People will still be able dedicate a light in our Christmas tree to their loved ones, which this year will be outside our Shrewsbury hospice rather than in St Chad’s. We’re also producing a special event programme which will carry the names of all the dedications,” said Becky.

Details of how to dedicate a light and receive a commemorative programme are on the hospice’s website: severnhospice.org.uk/lights