Cast on to create a creature for Attingham’s Woollen Woods

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is appealing for volunteer knitters who’d like to cast on from the comfort of their own home and create some autumn inspired woollen creatures for the Shropshire estate’s annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display.

Volunteer knitters are being sought to create creatures for the annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display. Photo: National Trust/Julianne Hatton

This is the third year that the outdoors trail of knitted wildlife and items from nature is planned to take place. The team at Attingham is hoping to encourage local crafters to use their odds and ends of wool to add a splash of colour and fun to the autumn days as they draw in.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “Our Woollen Woods displays over the past two years have been really popular with visitors – and we’re planning to create a new trail again this year. Whether you’ve taken up crafting as a hobby over lockdown, always enjoyed needlecraft, or looking for an activity to do at home over the next few weeks – we’d love to receive some more locally made items to include. Items can be as simple as a pom-pom spider!”

To be part of the display items need to be received by Wednesday 30 September. Woollen Woods is planned to launch in early October and will be on display throughout the October half-term and into November.

Top tips and guide to making a creature/item

Make your item or creature between 10cm – 50cm in size.

Creatures can be made from any weather resistant materials but must have some wool (natural or synthetic) to be included.

Pale yellow and white acrylic yarns tend to go a bit patchy, so please limit their use.

No buttons or button-like decorations – this is to protect the natural wildlife in the area who may be curious about the new residents.

Natural stuffing works best outdoors if you wish to use it.

Creations are unable to be returned to their makers after the event.

If posting your item please send it to ‘Woollen Woods, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury, SY4 4TP, alternatively items can be left at Attingham’s Visitor Reception.

You can also find more information on the Attingham Instant Volunteering webpage.

Visit Attingham Park

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked ticket, online or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

The parkland, walks, pleasure grounds, walled garden and Field of Play (some restrictions) are open daily from 8am. The Mansion remains closed currently.

Tickets to Attingham can be booked up to a week in advance and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability). National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members and time of booking.