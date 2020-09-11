17 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 11, 2020
Home Features

Cast on to create a creature for Attingham’s Woollen Woods

By Shropshire Live

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is appealing for volunteer knitters who’d like to cast on from the comfort of their own home and create some autumn inspired woollen creatures for the Shropshire estate’s annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display.

Volunteer knitters are being sought to create creatures for the annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display. Photo: National Trust/Julianne Hatton
Volunteer knitters are being sought to create creatures for the annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display. Photo: National Trust/Julianne Hatton

This is the third year that the outdoors trail of knitted wildlife and items from nature is planned to take place. The team at Attingham is hoping to encourage local crafters to use their odds and ends of wool to add a splash of colour and fun to the autumn days as they draw in.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “Our Woollen Woods displays over the past two years have been really popular with visitors – and we’re planning to create a new trail  again this year. Whether you’ve taken up crafting as a hobby over lockdown, always enjoyed needlecraft, or looking for an activity to do at home over the next few weeks – we’d love to receive some more locally made items to include. Items can be as simple as a pom-pom spider!”

To be part of the display items need to be received by Wednesday 30 September. Woollen Woods is planned to launch in early October and will be on display throughout the October half-term and into November.

Top tips and guide to making a creature/item

Make your item or creature between 10cm – 50cm in size.

Creatures can be made from any weather resistant materials but must have some wool (natural or synthetic) to be included. 

Pale yellow and white acrylic yarns tend to go a bit patchy, so please limit their use.

No buttons or button-like decorations – this is to protect the natural wildlife in the area who may be curious about the new residents.

Natural stuffing works best outdoors if you wish to use it.

Creations are unable to be returned to their makers after the event.

If posting your item please send it to ‘Woollen Woods, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury, SY4 4TP, alternatively items can be left at Attingham’s Visitor Reception.

You can also find more information on the Attingham Instant Volunteering webpage.

Visit Attingham Park

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked ticket, online or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

The parkland, walks, pleasure grounds, walled garden and Field of Play (some restrictions) are open daily from 8am. The Mansion remains closed currently.

Tickets to Attingham can be booked up to a week in advance and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability). National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members and time of booking.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Telford council issue urgent appeal to avoid coronavirus local lockdown

Telford and Wrekin Council has issued an urgent appeal to the public to help avoid a local lockdown as cases rise across the area.
Read Article

Air ambulance attends collision involving car and tractor in south Telford

Firefighters have released a man trapped in a vehicle following a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A442 in Telford.
Read Article

Police continue to target metal thieves

West Mercia Police has warned metal thieves work continues to target them as the number of metal thefts rises slightly.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Portsmouth V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to begin one of the strangest campaigns in footballing history when they take on promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town reportedly interested in Australian right-back

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly keen on signing Australian right-back Matt Millar from Newcastle Jets, according to reports down under.
Read Article
The winners of the trophy in this three day event were John and Mary Harper who are pictured with Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captain Terry Beech

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club hosts its first Captains’ mixed competition tournament

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has held its first Captains’ mixed competition tournament that is set to become a regular event on the club’s golfing calendar.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Telford-based Global Freight Services

Telford international trade specialist provides post-transition support to businesses

An international trade specialist from Telford is joining forces with one of the region’s biggest business support networks to provide practical advice to companies on global trading following the UK transition period.
Read Article
The new Reech website

Reech launches new website to commemorate 11 years

Shropshire marketing agency Reech has launched a new website in celebration of their upcoming 11th anniversary in October.
Read Article
Martyn Rowlands putting pen to paper and Jamie Edwards CEO at STITC

Pipekit partners with Shrewsbury Town in the Community for third year

Pipekit has put pen to paper this week as it secures a third year as a partner with Shrewsbury Town in the Community.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Volunteer knitters are being sought to create creatures for the annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display. Photo: National Trust/Julianne Hatton

Cast on to create a creature for Attingham’s Woollen Woods

Volunteer knitters are being sought to create some autumn inspired woollen creatures for Attingham Park's annual ‘Woollen Woods’ display.
Read Article
Nursing assistants Fay and Marie help launch the event

Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love goes online

For the first time ever, families from across the globe can all be part of a charity’s special Christmas service to remember loved ones missed.
Read Article
Amber Coxill

Shropshire student takes a top spot in prestigious writing competition

A Shropshire student has beaten off the challenge of thousands of rivals to take one of the top spots in a prestigious writing competition.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17.8 °
16.1 °
66 %
1.3kmh
95 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
23 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP