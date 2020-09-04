Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.

Shrewsbury’s newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Care UK, which is currently building a new care home on Oteley Road, is calling on local history enthusiasts and Shrewsbury natives for a name that will reflect the uniqueness of the area.

The community are being encouraged to share their suggestions based on Shrewsbury’s history, places or famous locals. Should their entry make the cut, the winner of the home naming competition will receive £250.

Peter Griffiths, construction project manager at Care UK, said: “Here at Care UK, all of our homes are named after things, people and places that are part of local history to reflect our desire to anchor ourselves in the local community, while giving future residents an opportunity to reminisce about the area.

“We’re excited to hear what the community thinks our new Shrewsbury care home should be called. The town is rich in history and I’m sure locals have countless stories to tell. Whether you think the home should be named after a famous resident or local beauty spot – please send us your suggestions.”

To share your suggestion, visit careuk.com/care-homes/shrewsbury/do-you-want-to-name-shrewsbury-s-newest-care-home and explain the meaning behind your suggested name.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is set to open in February 2022, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close knit communities.