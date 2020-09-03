11.7 C
Shropshire activist takes to global stage to discuss gender

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire brand designer, artist and LGBTQ activist is raising awareness on a global stage of what it means to be non-binary and how people can avoid making assumptions about gender.

Gina Sabini-Roberts, known as G, shared a Facebook post on why, as a non-binary person, it is not appropriate to be invited to women’s groups.

Non-binary gender identities are those that are not exclusively masculine or feminine.‍

G, from Gobowen, described the response to the post as “amazing” and “completely unexpected”. The reaction included a long list of positive comments and an invite to do a live presentation for the Mums/Moms In Business International Facebook group – www.facebook.com/groups/mibinternational – which has more than 62,000 members worldwide.

G had already come to the group’s attention when a business owner posted a query about products they made that were painted in rainbows and represented trans bodies. The post prompted a heated discussion with G standing up for the business owner, thanking them for being genuinely representational.

G delivered the free gender and sexuality diversity training to the group on Monday 24 August.

G said: “I really didn’t expect the reaction I received to my post. I was just urging people to stop inviting me to women’s Facebook groups.

“I explained that I am not a woman, I am not a man. I am non-binary – and I’m vocal about that. It doesn’t matter how good the content is – any group or post that defines it’s audience as something that isn’t me, isn’t for me.

“The reaction was immediate – and it seems people listened – really listened – and I’ve been genuinely moved by the response.

“To be invited and speak to more than 60,000 members in the Mums/Moms in Business International Facebook group about gender and sexuality was incredible.

“Plus I received so many ‘likes’ and messages which have touched me deeply because these people didn’t just read my words for entertainment. People read what I wrote, they considered it, and then they actually made changes as a result of it. Genuine change has happened and that is amazing.”

G added: “Whoever you are, whatever you stand for, keep showing up as you. You never know what might come of it.

“And if you think your audience could do with a bit of educating on these topics, don’t be afraid to get in contact.”

To watch the presentation, visit www.facebook.com/mibintofficial/videos/2644434782466230/.

