Popular art exhibition in stunning setting to delight visitors for fifth year

Organisers of a popular free event on the Shropshire arts calendar are thrilled to announce that it will go ahead in September with more venues and artists taking part than ever.

Trail Chair Rod Sheppard and Vice Chair Jan Park

The Secret Severn Art Trail, which is centred around Jackfield, will run from Thursday 3 September to Sunday 13 September.

People are invited to enjoy artwork from the best local established and up-and-coming artists while soaking up the beautiful World Heritage Site scenery. Now in its fifth year, the event for all the family will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the famous Jackfield Tile Museum.

The main exhibition showcases the work of more than 40 artists across a wide variety of mediums. Visitors can also see the artists at work in the many open studios in Jackfield.

With the lifting of lockdown restrictions, plans have been able to move forward and safety measures will be in place including one-way systems, hand sanitiser at entrances and spacing to maintain social distancing.

A new addition for this year will be pop-up studios at Jackfield Village Hall. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day. Also taking part in the trail are Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing at Merrythought Village in Ironbridge, and the Angel Gallery in Broseley.

The Chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard, said: “2020 has been a year like none of us have experienced before, so we are extremely grateful to be able to place a spotlight on the beauty of art and the Gorge once again.

“We’ve gone from a handful of artists in our first year to more than 40, so there’s plenty to see and explore.

“We’ve been monitoring Government advice and the ongoing situation and will have Covid safety measures in place. We have also listened to feedback from previous years, hence this year the trail is centralised around Jackfield, with most open studios within walking distance.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors, offering something different to do after the months of lockdown as well as showcasing the fantastic artistic talent on our doorstep.”

Vice Chair, Jan Park added: “The Secret Severn Art Trail is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

“Artists will be selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles – for all budgets.

“Do come and take in the culture in this incredible setting, and help us to kick off the Festival of Imagination, which starts on the 12th, a feast of art, poetry, cookery, film, workshops, performance, talks, and local history celebrating the Ironbridge Gorge.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and coffee will also be available