28.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home Features

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

By Shropshire Live

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village
The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Known as Squatters Cottage, the previously empty building in Lightmoor has been carefully restored by Bournville Village Trust, with many of its original features preserved.

A pretty quarry tiled floor has been brought back to life, original wall furnishings have been kept to show how the cottage was once decorated and timber doors have also been refurbished and re-used. 

Constructed mainly of local sandstone and Broseley brick under a clay tile roof, the cottage is a rare surviving example of a late 18th century workers squat.

It will now be used as a space for the community to enjoy, with suggestions for art therapy classes and nature activities in the offering for the Grade II listed building.

The inside of the building has been carefully restored
The inside of the building has been carefully restored

Tracey Rowe, Head of Estates and Stewardship at Bournville Village Trust, said: “Despite the cottage being in such a dilapidated state, we believed that with careful renovation it could be brought back to life for the community to enjoy.

“The restoration, funded by The Veolia Environmental Trust through The Landfill Communities Fund and Homes England, has made the most of the building’s original features, using traditional materials and crafts, but also has all the modern elements you would expect like a new bathroom and kitchen.

“We are looking forward to working with the community and local organisations and partners, like Shropshire Wildlife Trust, to use it for a variety of different activities and ventures.” 

Lizzie Cooke, from The Veolia Environmental Trust, said: “We’re proud to be able to support this project with a £115k Landfill Communities Fund grant. The cottage now has a new life, and offers a unique community space for all to enjoy.”

Colin Preston, from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said:  “The cottage is a perfect complement to our neighbouring nature reserve, which is enjoyed by the whole Lightmoor community.  It provides a facility for running courses, supporting volunteers and for environmental education with Lightmoor Primary School.”

Squatters Cottage in 1994
Squatters Cottage in 1994

Built in 1794, Squatters Cottage was originally a single room with later extensions adding a kitchen and bathroom. In the 1920’s it was known as 8 The Stocking and became vacant in 1963. Neighbouring cottages were demolished in the late 1970’s, leaving the building as a rare example of such a property. It was surveyed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum in 1985 and listed in 1992. 

Lightmoor Village is a major housing development which will create up to 1,000 homes once housebuilding is complete and is being developed through a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England and currently features over 800 homes, a primary school, nursery, retail units and medical centre.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Fibre broadband customers hit by service outage in Shrewsbury

Internet users in Shrewsbury have suffered a loss of service this morning which BT says is related to the recent weather conditions.
Read Article

Lightning strikes properties as storm lights up the Shropshire night sky

Two properties in the Market Drayton area were struck by lightning during last night's storm which lit up the night sky across Shropshire.
Read Article
The new Hope House Trustees: Gary Morton, Kelly Stants, Graeme Harkness and Andrew Morris

Hope House Children’s Hospices appoints new volunteer trustees

Hope House Children’s Hospices has appointed four new volunteer trustees from across the region to its governing board.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
The scene at Oswestry as Shropshire faced Herefordshire in Sunday’s friendly

Shropshire’s young cricketers highlight the positives following friendly defeat

Director of Cricket John Abrahams says Shropshire’s young side were quick to highlight the positives and also the areas that need addressing following Sunday’s friendly defeat against Herefordshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Dena Evans from Reech with Terry Gee and Kay Bennett from Stay Telford

Reech Media rebrand local charity, Stay Telford

Reech Media have recently launched a new logo for Shropshire based organisation, Stay Telford, to commemorate the charity’s 30th birthday in 2020.
Read Article

Shropshire’s Visitor Economy sees strong recovery since reopening

Bookings at some of Shropshire’s most popular holiday spots have seen a huge spike in the past month, says Visit Shropshire, with a high number of tourists choosing to stay at home, rather than travelling abroad.
Read Article

Yarrington supports ‘world first’ Kayak 4 Heroes expedition

Shrewsbury-based Yarrington Ltd is helping to improve the ability of Kayak 4 Heroes expedition to engage with members of the public and potential sponsors.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
28.1 ° C
28.3 °
27.8 °
58 %
2.6kmh
53 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP