16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home Features

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

By Shropshire Live

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

As part of a new ‘Little Adventures’ initiative, it wants families who have booked a holiday with them, either online or instore, to have the kids review the destination.

Reviewers will be put into a prize draw in which one young adventurer and their family will win a £250 holiday voucher.

Brodie Kerrison, Branch Manager at Polka Dot Travel said: “We help a lot of families to find their dream holiday and we understand how important family time is. It is where memories are made, and we often find it is the children who give the most honest reviews.

“Travel reviews are great inspiration for people to learn about new destinations and help them to choose where to holiday next. To help involve the youngest travellers in the destination decision making, what could be better for them than hearing from those their own age.”

The review initiative is open to anyone under 13 years old who has been on a family holiday booked through the company.

Reviewers are asked to fill in the blanks to a template which can be found on its Facebook page, so even the youngest of globetrotters can enter (template also provided below).

Reviews can be written or shared via video and sent via Facebook, Facebook Messenger or by emailing littleadventures@polkadottravel.co.uk.

Template here to for reference:

My name is ….  I am ….. years old and I live in ………. I went on holiday with Polka Dot Travel to ………. My favourite part of the holiday was ……………………….. My favourite thing to eat or drink was ………. If you go here you should …………………………

The competition to win £250 holiday vouchers ends at midnight on Friday 14th August 2020. Full T&Cs can be found at https://bit.ly/3fDBYGS

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Nix Service Station on Forton Road. Image: Google Street View

Thieves steal cigarettes during Newport service station burglary

Thieves have stolen a quantity of cigarettes during a burglary at a Newport service station.
Read Article

Rural crime rises in Shropshire

A report published today by NFU Mutual has shown an increase in rural crime in Shropshire.
Read Article

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Craven Arms

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a Telford man died in a collision in Craven Arms on Friday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

New signings for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town has made three new signings with Rekeil Pyk, Josh Daniels and Scott High joining the club.
Read Article
Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Read Article

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

In-Comm Training operates the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology academies in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury

Companies back apprenticeship investment as In-Comm announces 23 new apprentices

Employers are still investing in apprentices despite the pandemic according to a Shropshire training provider.
Read Article
Pictured left is Nick Taylor with Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer at Shoothill & Housebuilder Pro Ltd

Shoothill subsidiary Housebuilder Pro announces new appointment

Specialist house builder software provider Housebuilder Pro has appointed Nick Taylor as Business Development Director.
Read Article
Julie Duhra with the £1,200 cheque for Severn Hospice

Telford businesswoman raises £1,200 for Severn Hospice

A local businesswoman has raised £1,200 for the Severn Hospice after completing the ‘7 for Severn’ virtual fundraising event.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
16.6 ° C
17.2 °
15.6 °
82 %
9.3kmh
58 %
Wed
22 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP