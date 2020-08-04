Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.

As part of a new ‘Little Adventures’ initiative, it wants families who have booked a holiday with them, either online or instore, to have the kids review the destination.

Reviewers will be put into a prize draw in which one young adventurer and their family will win a £250 holiday voucher.

Brodie Kerrison, Branch Manager at Polka Dot Travel said: “We help a lot of families to find their dream holiday and we understand how important family time is. It is where memories are made, and we often find it is the children who give the most honest reviews.

“Travel reviews are great inspiration for people to learn about new destinations and help them to choose where to holiday next. To help involve the youngest travellers in the destination decision making, what could be better for them than hearing from those their own age.”

The review initiative is open to anyone under 13 years old who has been on a family holiday booked through the company.

Reviewers are asked to fill in the blanks to a template which can be found on its Facebook page, so even the youngest of globetrotters can enter (template also provided below).

Reviews can be written or shared via video and sent via Facebook, Facebook Messenger or by emailing littleadventures@polkadottravel.co.uk.

Template here to for reference:

My name is …. I am ….. years old and I live in ………. I went on holiday with Polka Dot Travel to ………. My favourite part of the holiday was ……………………….. My favourite thing to eat or drink was ………. If you go here you should …………………………

The competition to win £250 holiday vouchers ends at midnight on Friday 14th August 2020. Full T&Cs can be found at https://bit.ly/3fDBYGS