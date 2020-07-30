24.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Home Features

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

By Rowan Hall

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council
Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

Within Parliament, the House of Commons has 650 elected MPs and five are from Shropshire. They are all Conservative MPs. We also have a Conservative national government.

But government does not stop at the national level. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have devolved governments/executives with elected parliaments/assemblies.

In Shropshire, parish and town councils sit on the bottom rung of the ladder. Traditionally, county and district councils sit above parish and town councils, but the story is slightly different in Shropshire.

In the 1990s, county and district councils began to be ‘merged’ together to form unitary authorities. In forming a unitary authority, a county council would absorb the powers of a district council or vice-versa. This structural change would effectively turn two tiers of government into one, as can be seen in the simplified diagrams below:

And this is what happened in Shropshire. The unitary authority of Telford & Wrekin Council was formed in 1998 and the unitary authority of Shropshire Council was formed in 2009. You might still come across some of the names of Shropshire’s old county and district councils on bins and signs.

Powers:

Unitary authorities have the wide-ranging powers of both county and district councils.

According to gov.uk, county councils are responsible for services like: education, transport, planning, fire and public safety, social care, libraries, waste management and trading standards. In addition, district councils are usually responsible for services like: rubbish collection, recycling, Council Tax collections, housing and planning collections. It should be noted that these lists are not exhaustive.

In addition, for 2020/21, both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council report that they are responsible for the spending of over £100 million each.

But who actually exercises these powers?

People:

Led by a Chief Executive, the vast majority of people involved in each council are non-elected staff (who are also sometimes called officers). Shropshire Council is currently in the search for its next Chief Executive, while Telford & Wrekin Council’s Chief Executive is David Sidaway.

But those who make the most important decisions, delegate other powers to the non-elected staff and spend a lot of time discussing and approving reports are councillors. Shropshire Council has 74 councillors and Telford & Wrekin Council has 54 councillors.

The majority of Shropshire Council’s councillors are from the Conservative party, while the majority of Telford & Wrekin Council’s councillors are from the Labour party. The current makeup of each full council by political party can be seen in the diagrams below:

Decision making:

Every councillor will be invited to vote on some decisions. Meetings where this happens are often referred to as full council meetings, as they involve the full council.

However, a cabinet of councillors are responsible for most day-to-day decisions. These decisions must fall within the council’s policy framework and budget, as decided by the full council.

Both cabinets are led by a Leader. This is Councillor Peter Nutting for Shropshire Council and Councillor Shaun Davies for Telford & Wrekin Council. The council Leader is appointed by the full council.

In addition to the Leader, each cabinet also has a Deputy Leader and eight other Portfolio Holders/Cabinet Members. Each has responsibility for certain areas and is appointed by the Leader. Shropshire Council seemingly also has Deputy Portfolio Holders, working underneath Portfolio Holders with responsibility for more specific areas, and who are not part of the cabinet. Below is an overview of who is in each cabinet:

Elections:

Councillors are democratically elected to their role by a small local population.

Shropshire is split into 93 geographical divisions and wards. The area that Shropshire Council covers is split into 63 divisions and the area that Telford & Wrekin Council covers is split into 30 wards. Most of these divisions and wards only have one Councillor representing them, but some have two or even three.

Councillor elections take place every four years, with extra elections, by-elections, taking place when it is necessary to elect a new councillor, for example, in the case of the death or resignation of a sitting councillor. The next Councillor election to Shropshire Council is next year, in 2021, and, to Telford & Wrekin Council, in 2023.

Find out more about local councillors

You can find out more about who your Councillor is (or Councillors are) at: Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council.

Contacting the council

Shropshire Council contact details are available here:
https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/customer-services/how-to-contact-us/

Telford and Wrekin Council contact details are available here:
https://www.telford.gov.uk/contact

Rowan Hall
Rowan contributes articles to Shropshire Live. A Law undergraduate who lives in the county. He is currently studying Global Law at Queen Mary University of London and has a particular interest in writing about local government.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Shoppers are returning to Shrewsbury town centre and making use of outdoor eating spaces

Shoppers return to Shrewsbury town centre with footfall better than national average

Footfall in Shrewsbury has out-performed the national average during June and July as shoppers steadily gain the confidence to visit the town centre again.
Read Article
Craven Arms welcome signs. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus cases at Long Lane caravan site in Craven Arms rise

The number of positive cases linked to a Coronavirus outbreak at the Long Lane travellers site in Craven Arms is now at 25.
Read Article
The Meole Brace park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service to resume

Shrewsbury's Meole Brace park and ride service will resume operation from Monday, 3 August, following a trial on the Harlescott park and ride service since 1 June.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Read Article

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.
Read Article
James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.
Read Article
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
24.8 ° C
26 °
23.3 °
36 %
4.1kmh
86 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP