Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.

Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Sophie Christiansen CBE, who has competed and won in three successive Paralympic Games, will be sharing her expertise in the ‘horse arena’ as part of an exciting programme of events taking place online between 10am and 9pm, 22 August.

The Shropshire Virtual Show is hoping to entertain people and support local businesses in the absence of live farm, garden and county events, all while raising funds for five Shropshire charities: The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Sophie, who has also won five world titles, was born two months prematurely with Cerebral Palsy and started riding aged six at her local Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group.

The British dressage rider, who also shares her Paralympic journey with sporting enthusiasts through her ‘Gold Club’ membership, said: “I am supporting the Shropshire Virtual Show because it is great idea and funds are being raised in part for two of my favourite charities: RDA and the Movement Centre. I would never have been able to achieve what I have without the RDA.”

Aspiring eventers and horse enthusiasts can also showcase their talents in a number of open classes, including Most Handsome Gelding, Best Trick and Dressage. Competition entries for the ‘horse arena’, which is sponsored by Saputo Dairy UK, are open until 10 August and can be submitted via video.

Other highlights from the ‘horse arena’ include a sneak peek of members of the British Vaulting Squad training for their competition routines, a pole work demonstration from Shropshire-based Dressage rider Bridget Tate and an insight into the career and home life of four-star eventer Louise Harwood and her horse Mr Potts.

Louise said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to be part of this fantastic initiative. I have supported the Cavalier Centre project from its original conception and the other four charities are very worthy of supporting too.”

For more information on the Shropshire Virtual Show, visit www.shropshirevirtualshow.com