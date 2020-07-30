Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.

Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

The Group are looking to showcase local talent in their annual calendar and are inviting people to enter artworks created during lockdown into a competition. The 12 winning entries will then be published in the 2021 calendar with the overall winner taking pride of place on the front cover. Winning entries will also be exhibited later in the year and there are art supplies vouchers up for grabs.

Every year The Wrekin Housing Group produces a calendar for customers circulating around 15,000 copies. The calendar is immensely popular and over the years has featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust and The Ironbridge Gorge Museums.

Last year an art completion was held for the first time and won by David Hughes from Telford whose stunning oil painting of Coalport, now adorns the front cover of Wrekin’s current calendar.

Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for Wrekin said “After staying at home more, this year’s theme is life on your doorstep. This doesn’t have to be taken literally; we want people to think about the things they can see around them. It may be something you notice on a walk or visit, a snap shot of family life or a still life of objects you love.

The competition is open to everyone and we’re welcoming artworks created from all media from painting to printmaking and textiles to sculpture. We want to create our most colourful and vibrant calendar yet!”

The artworks will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group and its Tenants’ Panel.

If you have been getting creative during recent restrictions take a photo of your work and email it to calendar@wrekin.com. Artists have until the end of August to get creative with their crayons or sew something superb and can visit www.wrekin.com/calendar for more information.