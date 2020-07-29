A full day of fitness at Bryn Tanat Hall

A 5-star venue, based on the Powys/Shropshire border, launches fitness event to bring people together for a day of exercise.

The 1-day fitness camp is taking place from 8 am until 6 pm on Saturday 5 September, and will include Pilates, Yoga, Strength/Resistance Training and Boxercise sessions. It’s been planned to offer a range of fitness options to give your body and mind a full workout.

Kirsty Martin, Spa and Fitness Manager at Bryn Tanat Hall, said: “When we opened the fitness suite here back in January, we had always planned to run events like this. We’re really excited to finally be able to welcome people here and have made sure that all measures are in place to make it a safe environment for all.”

Six training sessions

Each of the six training sessions on the day will be tailored to suit all fitness levels and all equipment will be provided. The sessions will be run by Kate Oakley, Julie Moore, Rebecca Jones and Kirsty Martuccio – all qualified and experienced in their style of training.

Kirsty, added: “We’ve chosen instructors based on their qualifications and professionalism to make sure we offer the best experience for our customers. They’re friendly and approachable so I’m confident anyone attending will feel at ease and have fun while challenging themselves.”

“We wanted to make sure that the event is both challenging and relaxing. For this reason, we decided to include lunch and snacks to make it a full wellness experience.”

A nutritious lunch and two snacks are included to keep attendees fuelled throughout the day. The numbers are limited to create a welcoming, friendly and safe experience for all. The full-day costs a total of £80 and organiser Kirsty says spaces are filling up fast.

Bryn Tanat Hall is a family-owned 5-star country house based on the Powys/Shropshire border. The hall, luxury lodges and fitness centre is based within 15 acres of picturesque, landscaped gardens.