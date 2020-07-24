21.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 24, 2020
Charity’s Shropshire hostel opens for ‘Stay With Us’ family breaks

By Shropshire Live

An independently run holiday hostel in Shropshire has opened its doors to tourists searching for a great British holiday this summer.

With so much outside space kids can entertain themselves on the FSC ‘Stay With Us’ breaks

The Preston Montford field study centre is welcoming families, groups and individuals to its site located on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Operated by UK outdoor education charity, the Field Studies Council, the hostel is better known across the region for hosting schoolchildren on residential trips.

But this summer, the charity is supporting families, individuals and groups with its new ‘Stay With Us’ breaks, giving everyone the chance to experience the wide-open spaces its property has to offer.

The affordable, no-frills bed and breakfast accommodation is simple and provides a great base for guests to explore the surrounding countryside and nearby attractions.

And, with acres and acres of outside space, the charity, which is a UK leader in environmental education, is determined to give families a helping hand when it comes to escaping outside and getting back to nature.

Ian Wainwright, FSC’s commercial director, said: “It has been a difficult time for everyone and especially those families of keyworkers including NHS and care staff and of course, teachers. We know people are desperate to take a break and worried about going on holiday safely, so we wanted to say to people ‘come and ‘Stay With Us’ because we’ve got this. And we have.

“We have acres and acres of space, huge properties offering a back to basics, simple, safe holiday where families can build their own experiences and make their own memories which will last a lifetime. We know this will be welcomed by families, particularly by keyworkers looking for a break.

“We have clean and safe accommodation and access to the great outdoors on the doorstep, giving families, particularly those who may have been cooped up in a small house or flat, the chance to get back to nature and spend time in the open air.

“We have affordable holidays which really do showcase Britain at its best. Families may not be able to travel abroad this year, but our getaways offer a blank canvas for families to be wild and free and create their own unique experience.

“We even have breakfast sorted which means families will be able to get their day off to a good start and be ready to put on their boots, get outside and explore.

“There’s no need to worry about the kids coming back with muddy shoes or running about. In fact, as far as we are concerned, the muddier they are, the more fun they’ll be having.”

“Whether its walking, cycling, wildlife spotting or painting which is of interest, we really have got this – our holidays have something for every member of the family.

“Our friendly team is passionate about getting families outdoors and so can help plan days out or even assist with new activities such as ranger walks, pond dipping excursions or wildlife scavenger hunts.

“Our aim is for families to feel relaxed, have fun and rediscover their sense of adventure and we are looking forward to welcoming our first guests.”

As well as Preston Montford, ‘Stay With Us’ breaks from FSC are also available at 10 other locations across the UK including Devon, the Lake District, Surrey, Suffolk, Pembrokeshire and Scotland. Further details can be found at https://www.field-studies-council.org/stay-with-us/.

