Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.

The Hive

Known for its charity work across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, The Hive, like many other organisations was forced to close in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, putting an immediate halt to all of its planned wellbeing projects for Spring and Summer, as well as its many public events and gigs.

Determined to continue supporting communities across the region, The Hive responded quickly to ensure that most of the projects could continue to run via Zoom, providing the participants with a safe space to develop skills and build connections.

Katie Jennings, CEO, said that she is proud of what the organisation has achieved during lockdown and is excited that the projects have been able to continue despite a difficult situation.

“These have been challenging times for charities and businesses across the world, but we didn’t want the closure of our building to be a barrier to participants accessing our wellbeing project work. Thanks to the wonders of technology we’ve continued support children, young people, young adults, parents and carers, including those most in need in our communities, as well as reaching further afield through our charity wellbeing projects, #HiveHug creative activities shared on social media and Buzzy Beats early years music sessions which continue to be streamed live on Facebook every Friday morning.

“I really want to thank The Hive staff team for dealing with the changes with such strength and good nature, our incredible team of artists, our wonderful project participants for sticking with us whilst we organised everything behind-the-scenes in order to keep running sessions virtually, to our funders, to everyone who has supported us on social media and to everyone who continues to donate to our charity so we can run our charity projects.

“We are currently working to ensure our venue is safe for the public and we have started planning a line-up of events for the Autumn/Winter season. On behalf of all The Hive team, I can say that we’re raring to go!

“The Hive is tenacious and adaptable, although these are challenging times, we’re still here to support our communities.”

The Hive relies on donations and grants to fund its work. Thanks to donations by the public, it is able to continue running charity wellbeing projects across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. To find out more about The Hive and when they will reopen, go to hiveonline.org.uk or follow them on social media @HiveShrewsbury