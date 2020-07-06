Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

The Shropshire Virtual Show is being held between 10am and 9pm, Saturday 22 August and will bring together much-loved elements of a live event – entertainment, competitions, activities and shopping – for people to enjoy at home and in their gardens.

The event is free to enjoy but visitors will be able to make a charitable donation, with proceeds going to five Shropshire charities: The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Highlights from the programme include TV’s Marcus Bean demonstrating how to cook a classic Shropshire dish, the action-packed Upper Cut Fight Stunt Show executing a spectacular display, Theatrick’s equestrian team performing gymnastics on horseback and comedian Paul ‘Silky’ White delivering a laughter-filled set.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, is Show President and The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Dean Harris, is Show Vice President.

Anna Turner said: “The Shropshire Virtual Show is a demonstration of how this county can come together in a crisis and make the best of really difficult circumstances.

“I am delighted that there is an opportunity for Shropshire traders, entertainers and competitors to showcase their talents this summer, and for people to support some wonderful local charities that need our help now more than ever.”

Selina Graham, Chair of the Cavalier Centre, said: “We are lucky enough at the Cavalier Centre to have two bright young trustees with both the imagination and ability to bring something like this together, but for me, especially at a time like this, it is all about collaboration and helping each other.

“I am so proud to be involved with the show and in particular with wonderful representatives from the five charities who are working so hard to make it a really fun and exciting event.”

As well as enjoying the entertainment, show attendees will also be able to join in with a range of competitions remotely, including arts and crafts, open gardens, canine and equine. Competitors will be invited to upload their submissions from Friday 3 July, with the winners announced on the day.

A variety of local businesses including Ludlow Gin will also be taking part and providing special offers to visitors.

For more information on the Shropshire Virtual Show, visit www.shropshirevirtualshow.com, the interactive new website built for the event by sponsors DCS Digital.