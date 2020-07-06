Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.

: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Matt Martin and Sam Whitney, both of Bridgnorth, originally planned to get 24 friends each doing an hour’s sponsored exercise to help raise funds for the county’s Severn Hospice.

However, as word spread online they were inundated with support from teammates, family and friends from as far away as New Zealand, California, Australia and Vietnam, who all wanted to be part of the fundraising team.

Eventually, over 50 people performed a range of timed exercises over a 24-hour period, across all time zones, including walking, running, cycling and swimming, raising a wonderful total of over £10,000 for the charity.

Sam, said: “We play with and against so many cricketers from across the region many of whom know people who have benefitted from the hospice, and this charity is especially poignant to myself and Matt as my mother Helen and Matt’s father John spent their last days being cared for so very well by dedicated staff at Severn Hospice, so this charity is very close to our hearts.”

On receiving the funds, Severn Hospice fundraiser, Hannah Gamston, added: “This is a fantastic effort by a group of people apparently ranging in ages from toddlers to pensioners, and from all across the world!

“This very generous amount will make a huge difference to the patients and families of the hospice, so we are hugely grateful to Bridgnorth Cricket Club and its supporters for their amazing efforts and this large donation.”