Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.

Cartwright’s have been offering waste management throughout Shropshire for over 35 years. Located in Telford their large recycling facility and head office allows them to cover all of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire’s waste needs.

Cartwrights is able to offer a large variety of waste services as well as maintain service and customer care. Cartwright’s customers range from Blue Chip companies to households, but the service is always the same no matter the size of the job.

Cartwrights Operations Manager Scott Cartwright-Smith says ‘We can offer a bespoke waste management package that is tailored our customers’ specific requirements, no job is too small or too large we will find the right solution’.

Highest levels of recycling

Each load of waste that is received at the Telford recycling facility is sorted and separated to achieve the highest levels of recycling. Unlike some waste management companies that simply pass the waste onto another company to deal with Cartwrights have invested in a number of pieces of recycling equipment to raise recycling levels themselves. Recycled wastes include paper and card, plastics, metals, green wastes and aggregates.

Skip hire

Skip hire has always been a large part of the business and this area continues to grow from strength to strength. New skip lorries are joining the fleet and an ever-growing number of skips offering customers a choice of sizes and a speedy service. Cartwrights now offer an online skip booking service available to households and businesses across Shropshire.

If a skip is not large enough for your project why not hire in a grab? Our grabs can both deliver virgin or recycled aggregates to your project as well as removing waste. This service is not just restricted to construction businesses, but to households too for those larger DIY projects again this can booked online.

Trade collection

Need a regular trade collection for your business? Not a problem, Cartwrights trade waste collections cover all of Shropshire with a variety of options available from its fleet of vehicles. Unlike many provider, Cartwrights are based in Shropshire, meaning we able to offer all the important part of a waste collection to businesses in price, service and compliance. Need an extra collection due to a special event not a problem we can accommodate it.

Telford recycling facility

Our recycling facility in Telford is also available to Local Authorities, Builders, Skip Hire and other Waste Management companies. With a calibrated weighbridge and compliant paperwork, we can help you manage your waste.

Contact the team

If you would like further information on how Cartwrights Waste Disposal can assist you or your company please contact one of our experienced members of staff on 01952 587587 or visit the website for a full list of services – https://cartwrightswastedisposal.co.uk