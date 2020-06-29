‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new ‘Stay With Us’, no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.

‘Stay With Us’ breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

Offering a return to the adventurous rock-pooling, pond-dipping, rolling-down-banks, no-frills holidays of yesteryear, the ‘Stay With Us’ breaks offer a simple, affordable family get-away at 12 countryside properties for bed and breakfast holiday accommodation as the Government relaxes rules around staying away from home.

The new ‘Stay With Us’ breaks will give families the chance to escape home after lockdown, say goodbye to the endless juggling of Zoom calls and online lesson plans and instead head into the great outdoors for an unforgettable adventure.

The FSC ‘Stay With Us’ properties are located in some of the most stunning locations including the Lake District, Devon, Pembrokeshire, Snowdonia, Shropshire, Somerset, Surrey and Scotland, each with acres and acres of outside space which means families can get back to nature, run wild and take part in activities in a safe environment.

Ian Wainwright, FSC’s commercial director, said: “It has been a difficult time for everyone and especially those families of keyworkers including NHS and care staff and of course, teachers. We know people are desperate to take a break and worried about going on holiday safely, so we wanted to say to people ‘come and ‘Stay With Us’ because we’ve got this. And we have.

“We have acres and acres of space, huge properties offering a back to basics, simple, safe holiday where families can build their own experiences and make their own memories which will last a lifetime. We know this will be welcomed by families, particularly by keyworkers looking for a break.

“We have clean and safe accommodation and access to the great outdoors on the doorstep, giving families, particularly those who may have been cooped up in a small house or flat, the chance to get back to nature and spend time in the open air.

“We have affordable holidays which really do showcase Britain at its best. Families may not be able to travel abroad this year, but our getaways offer a blank canvas for families to be wild and free and create their own unique experience.

“We even have breakfast sorted which means families will be able to get their day off to a good start and be ready to put on their boots, get outside and explore.

“There’s no need to worry about the kids coming back with muddy shoes or running about. In fact, as far as we are concerned, the muddier they are, the more fun they’ll be having.”

“Whether its walking, cycling, surfing, snorkelling, wildlife spotting or painting which is of interest, we really have got this – our holidays have something for every member of the family.

“Our friendly team is passionate about getting families outdoors and so can help plan days out or even assist with new activities such as ranger walks, pond dipping excursions or wildlife scavenger hunts.

“Our aim is for families to feel relaxed, have fun and rediscover their sense of adventure and we are looking forward to welcoming our first guests.”

The FSC was formed during the Second World War with the aim of connecting people with the great outdoors and boosting the nation’s wellbeing.

Now, more than 75 years on as Britain and the rest of the world gets back on its feet following the Coronavirus pandemic – the single biggest challenge to have impacted since WW2 – the charity continues its legacy through the ‘Stay With Us’ breaks and re-connecting people with nature at a time when it’s needed most.