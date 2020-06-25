24 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 25, 2020
New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

By Shropshire Live

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase of £170,000 is now available and want organisations to apply now.

Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

The Foundation is working with the National Emergency Trust (NET), launched last year by the British Red Cross and supported by the Duke of Cambridge, to co-ordinate the delivery of their grants to ensure the money is targeted efficiently and effectively throughout the county. £130,000 was distributed in April and another £170,000 is now available and organisations are invited to contact either by email office@cfshropshire.org.uk  phoning 01743 295900.

The Community Foundation wants to target existing charities and voluntary groups who have helped communities for some time, but also brand-new groups who have been created during lockdown.  To enable funding to reach the right people quickly, some within 48 hours, smaller applications of less than £1000 are invited at this moment in time.

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation said: “Our aim is to support as many people as possible and so we encourage smaller applications. In doing so we can fast-track applications for less than £1000 and, in many instances, forward the funds within 48 hours.  Such distribution timescales are unprecedented.

The first phase of £130,000 reached 29 organisations. One group who received grant funding within two days of applying is Challenging Perceptions from Telford, a peer support group for young adults aged between 11-24 with mental health issues. They had to adapt quickly as their centre closed due to Covid-19 but still wanted to engage with their users. They created an arts and crafts pack and delivered over 2300 across Shropshire after receiving a £1000 grant.

Commenting on the grant Carl Bailey Founding Director of Challenging Perceptions said, “We had to adapt extremely quickly to ensure we could still help people.  Many thanks to the Community Foundation for the quick turnaround in our funding, ensuring we could deliver the packs and in doing so helping many people.”

Steve Adams of the Community Foundation said: “There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people, particularly coming so soon after the floods which had such an impact on the county.  We are looking to help them.  You could be an existing foodbank that needs more help in deliveries.  You could be a brand-new community group looking after the elderly and isolated and need support collecting essential items.  You could be a cafe that has closed but is using up stock and distributing meals to key workers. If you have been helping, we want to hear from you.

“The National Emergencies Trust has collaborated with many charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money and support those who are affected at the time of a domestic disaster. People often find it difficult to know who to turn to in the tragic aftermath of a national emergency. On behalf of the Trust locally we will be there as a single point of contact to apply for help with a simple application process. We will ensure the financial awards can be made to those needing support quickly and efficiently, avoiding the bureaucracy to help use money more effectively.”

The Community Foundation is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers.  Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central Government and local authorities.  They give away over £1m every year to voluntary organisations and charities.  Based in Stafford they are ideally placed to manage funds and grants across the county.

“If you wish to apply for funding please call 01743 295900 or email any enquiries to  office@cfshropshire.org.uk and we will look at everything on a case by case basis.”

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

News

The Shirehall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Shropshire Council leader and local MPs lobby for further funding for the county

The Leader of Shropshire Council, along with Shropshire’s MPs have spoken to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to lobby for further funding for the county.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council re-signs Armed Forces Covenant

Telford & Wrekin Council have recently pledged its continuing support of the local Armed Forces community by the re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.
Read Article

Suspected Telford loan shark arrested

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering, following an operation in Telford.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Business

Business

Meg Hawkins Art Gift Shop that has opened in the Darwin Shopping Centre

New gift shop opens in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

A brand new gift shop has opened in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre, with safety procedures in place to ensure you can enjoy your shopping experience safely.
Read Article
Telford entrepreneur Patrick Ricketts, of SG For Business is currently signed up for the programme

Business start up programme adapts for virtual world

A popular coaching programme for start up businesses in Shropshire has been re-launched for the current ‘virtual meeting’ world.
Read Article

Aico in the Community supports charities and organisations

Aico has been supporting local charities and community organisations by helping to replenish some of the funds that have been lost due to fundraising events being cancelled during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read Article
Features

Features

Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Read Article
The three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister

Brothers take on fundraising cycling challenge in memory of sister

Three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister, who died at Severn Hospice last year.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
