New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase of £170,000 is now available and want organisations to apply now.

Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

The Foundation is working with the National Emergency Trust (NET), launched last year by the British Red Cross and supported by the Duke of Cambridge, to co-ordinate the delivery of their grants to ensure the money is targeted efficiently and effectively throughout the county. £130,000 was distributed in April and another £170,000 is now available and organisations are invited to contact either by email office@cfshropshire.org.uk phoning 01743 295900.

The Community Foundation wants to target existing charities and voluntary groups who have helped communities for some time, but also brand-new groups who have been created during lockdown. To enable funding to reach the right people quickly, some within 48 hours, smaller applications of less than £1000 are invited at this moment in time.

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation said: “Our aim is to support as many people as possible and so we encourage smaller applications. In doing so we can fast-track applications for less than £1000 and, in many instances, forward the funds within 48 hours. Such distribution timescales are unprecedented.

The first phase of £130,000 reached 29 organisations. One group who received grant funding within two days of applying is Challenging Perceptions from Telford, a peer support group for young adults aged between 11-24 with mental health issues. They had to adapt quickly as their centre closed due to Covid-19 but still wanted to engage with their users. They created an arts and crafts pack and delivered over 2300 across Shropshire after receiving a £1000 grant.

Commenting on the grant Carl Bailey Founding Director of Challenging Perceptions said, “We had to adapt extremely quickly to ensure we could still help people. Many thanks to the Community Foundation for the quick turnaround in our funding, ensuring we could deliver the packs and in doing so helping many people.”

Steve Adams of the Community Foundation said: “There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people, particularly coming so soon after the floods which had such an impact on the county. We are looking to help them. You could be an existing foodbank that needs more help in deliveries. You could be a brand-new community group looking after the elderly and isolated and need support collecting essential items. You could be a cafe that has closed but is using up stock and distributing meals to key workers. If you have been helping, we want to hear from you.

“The National Emergencies Trust has collaborated with many charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money and support those who are affected at the time of a domestic disaster. People often find it difficult to know who to turn to in the tragic aftermath of a national emergency. On behalf of the Trust locally we will be there as a single point of contact to apply for help with a simple application process. We will ensure the financial awards can be made to those needing support quickly and efficiently, avoiding the bureaucracy to help use money more effectively.”

The Community Foundation is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers. Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central Government and local authorities. They give away over £1m every year to voluntary organisations and charities. Based in Stafford they are ideally placed to manage funds and grants across the county.

“If you wish to apply for funding please call 01743 295900 or email any enquiries to office@cfshropshire.org.uk and we will look at everything on a case by case basis.”