24.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Home Features

Shropshire yoga expert launches book

By Shropshire Live

When your life takes a down-turn, do you give up, or do you become an internationally renowned yoga teacher, create the business of your dreams and publish a book? That’s what Emma Burton from Shropshire has done.

Emma Burton
Emma Burton

Emma, 45 from Shrewsbury, has been the owner and Director of My Soul Space, in Shrewsbury, which is for sale, for six years and a qualified yoga teacher for 18 years.

Emma decided to combine what she had learned through yoga and her coaching business to write a book.

‘Don’t Get Stuck on your Asana’ was published in paperback in January and has just launched on Amazon in Kindle and e-reader version.

Emma said: “The book starts with the words ‘Please just go and get happy’, which is what my mother said to me 25 years ago after a heartbreak. It’s what I want for anyone who reads this book. Life can be tough and it’s especially intense for people right now.

“I want to help life to be a little easier for people. I poured my heart and soul into my yoga practice after my divorce, nine years ago. The correct use of yoga also cured a painful back injury I sustained, through a heavy-handed approach to teaching of yoga and which threatened my own career a yoga teacher, and I want to share this.”

Emma discovered yoga 25 years ago and from her first session said she felt her “physical and mental state had been elevated” and she was “hooked.”

But she also says that today, there is a worrying trend in yoga, one that sees teachers and students pushing their body to its limits, often in an unsafe way.

“Asana is the physical branch of yoga. It’s used to describe all of the positions or postures you can physically use when practising. But yoga is so much more than that. It’s certainly more than being able to do the splits or stand on your head without hands.

“Used properly, it embraces all aspects of us, emotional, mental, physical and even the ego and soul. I have seen some really worrying practices which are actually harmful to people’s bodies. Yoga isn’t about what clothes you wear or how far you can stretch, it’s about improving all aspects of your life.

“That’s why the book is called ‘Don’t get stuck on your asana’, it’s a play on words as I hope to help people make shifts in their life – starting one day at a time. It’s for people who have never tried yoga and want to learn about themselves and how they can improve their physical and mental wellbeing, as well as those who may feel stuck in a rut and want to choose the here and now to move out of it and those who have tried or practiced yoga, but might benefit from deepening their knowledge.”

Emma said she found writing the book therapeutic. The book includes tasks the reader can take part in, such as journal entries, reflections, breathing exercises and pictorial guides to improve yoga practice.

“All of us have a life to live and we all have struggles. People can get turned off by yoga as they think it’s fluffy. But it starts with breath – the first and last things we do in this life are breathe.

“It’s the basics, get the basics right and you can change the way you operate. It can make you feel better each day, which can make you healthier and stronger both physically and mentally which can then empower the rest of your life. If there ever was a time to make these life changes, I feel it’s now.”

Emma’s book is available to buy now. You can order a physical copy of Don’t Get Stuck on your Asana to be posted to you by emailing Emma at e.burton1@icloud.com or via www.emma-burton.com. If you prefer an e-reader version, Emma’s book is available on Amazon.

“I feel that as we emerge slowly from lockdown, there has never been a better time than now for people to make positive changes in their lives. I am offering my Amazon book for just 99p for one day to help people emerge with healthy habits and feel good.

“If people want to join me for yoga practice, I am teaching yoga online via Zoom and in a private group. I am offering one month “yoga-on demand” classes. All people need to do is join my Facebook group at My Soul Space Online Classes.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Men force their way into house in Gobowen claiming to be police officers

Police are appealing for information after men forced their way into a house in Gobowen and claimed to be police officers.
Read Article

Trust to hold its first virtual Community Engagement meeting

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals will hold its first virtual Community Engagement meeting on Wednesday 24 June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Article
One of the electric buses trialled on Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service last December. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council bids for £46m to help improve county’s bus services

Shropshire Council has bid for more than £46million of Government funding to help improve bus services across the county.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Caroline Cattle with Adam Stanley and Neal Taylor from 3D Measurement Company

Shropshire company expands thanks to grant help

A supplier of 3D engineering services is expanding and targeting new markets thanks to help from a funding programme supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
The team at Nick Jones Wealth Planning who are taking on the challenge

Shropshire financial advice practice tackles Everest during lockdown

The team at Nick Jones Wealth Planning, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, are facing a unique challenge this month.
Read Article
Coverage Care Chief Executive David Coull pictured with Steve Mills from Border Communications at Montgomery House in Shrewsbury where new thermal imaging cameras have been installed

Shropshire care provider invests in thermal imaging cameras

Shropshire’s largest independent care provider has invested almost £50,000 in state-of-the-art thermal imaging cameras as it prepares to reopen its homes to visitors for the first time in nearly three months.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Emma Burton

Shropshire yoga expert launches book

When your life takes a down-turn, do you give up, or do you become an internationally renowned yoga teacher, create the business of your dreams and publish a book? That’s what Emma Burton from Shropshire has done.
Read Article
Reading iPad - generic - pixabay

Shropshire’s libraries keep up their online presence during COVID-19

Shropshire libraries are offering an e-Library and ‘Summer Reads’ event to help during the current pandemic.
Read Article

Park Hall Countryside Experience launches animal adoption scheme

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has launched an animal adoption scheme after receiving enquiries from members of the public.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
24.1 ° C
24.4 °
23.9 °
44 %
6.2kmh
2 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP