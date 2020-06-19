Shropshire’s libraries keep up their online presence during COVID-19

Shropshire libraries are offering an e-Library and ‘Summer Reads’ event to help during the current pandemic.

The UK has been in lockdown since March and Shropshire’s libraries have been physically closed since then as well. However, bookworms should not fear too much as Shropshire’s libraries are keeping up an online presence, including a free e-Library and a new reading challenge.

Libraries can play an important role in people’s lives, as Councillor Lezley Picton, Culture, Leisure, Waste and Communications Cabinet Member, understands: “…people desperately miss being able to visit their local libraries, whether that be for borrowing books, using the IT facilities, attending events and activities, or just having a chat with library staff”.

Planning is now underway for the phased reopening of both library buildings and mobile libraries from the beginning of next month at the earliest, with more news to come about that over the coming weeks and the priority being safety.

Still, for now at least, some online services are available, most impressively an e-Library, available for free for those with library cards.

People who live, study or work in Shropshire can sign up for a free library card online at: www.shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/join-the-library and immediately be able to use many library services, including e-Books.

Shropshire Summer Reads

Shropshire’s libraries have also recently launched Shropshire Summer Reads. In this new challenge for adults, contenders who submit reviews of four books over the summer will be in with the chance of winning book vouchers to spend in local independent book shops.

“It’s up to you which books you read – we suggest you choose from your own shelves, download titles from our e-Book and e-Audio library, or come and borrow again when we reopen,” says Mirka Duxberry, Library Development Manager. The challenge is running until the 12 September 2020.

So with these and more online resources available, readers should be able to enjoy many of the services of Shropshire’s libraries in the comfort and safety of their own homes at least until they physically reopen, if not afterwards as well.



The e-Library is available at: www.shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/libraries-from-home