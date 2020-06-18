13.2 C
Park Hall Countryside Experience launches animal adoption scheme

By Shropshire Live

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has launched an animal adoption scheme after receiving enquiries from members of the public.

Joint owner – director Richard Powell asked their social media following whether being able to adopt the farm animals would be of interest following the enquiries – and he was overwhelmed by the positive response.

The adoption scheme is now live on their website at www.parkhallfarm.co.uk where you can choose from bronze, silver and gold level packages. They are offering adoption for animal groups rather than individual animals to ensure every animal gets access to the support. Customers can choose from alpacas, sheep, pigs, goats, ponies, parrots, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Richard Powell commented, “I think our friendly farm animals have been missing our visitors just as much as the visitors have missed them! We wanted to provide a way that the public could feel part of the farm and support our wonderful animals. We think it is the perfect gift for animal lovers or young aspiring farmers, and it could even spread a little joy to those people who can’t have a pet at home.

“I really hope that all our amazing visitors are able to come back and see us very soon, and in the meantime consider being part of what makes this farm so special.”

The visitor attraction closed its gates to the Covid-19 pandemic on the 18th March and since then the family-run farm has continued caring for their livestock and making improvements around the farm, while they wait for the news that they can welcome back visitors.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
