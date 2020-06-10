Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.

Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Changing from in-person to online video meetings during the pandemic has enabled Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club to welcome English-speaking guests from anywhere in the world. Now the club plans to become a ‘hybrid’ club, alternating online and in-person meetings when lockdown ends.

To launch its new status, the club is holding a special open evening on Monday, 22 June at 7.30pm. Guests will be able to hear short prepared and impromptu speeches and witness the constructive and supportive feedback given to each speaker, as well as ‘have a go’ themselves if they wish.

Prior to the pandemic, Ludlow Speakers met twice a month at the Ludlow Mascall Centre, but now sees an opportunity to broaden its appeal by opening membership to those unable to attend in person.

Club President Jill Ming said, “Toastmasters is a great place to develop your speaking and listening skills, become more confident, and meet new people. We want to enable people to experience how improving these personal development skills can be fun and enjoyable, even if they are unable to travel to club meetings.”

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped millions of people become confident and effective public speakers and leaders. Its self-paced education programme allows you to learn by doing, with guidance and support from club members. Club meetings are a friendly and fun way to learn practical communication and leadership skills.

Ludlow Speakers meets on the second and fourth Monday each month. Guests are very welcome and it is free for them to attend.

For more information visit www.ludlowspeakers.org.uk.