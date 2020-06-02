Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

The charity relies on donations from the six regional communities it serves to fund its daily lifesaving operations. However the organisation also depends on its dedicated team of volunteers and supporters to assist with fundraising activity, ranging from hosting events and staffing charity shops to attending networking sessions, providing talks and receiving cheque presentations.

Due to the continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this has meant many of the typical ways people support the charity are temporarily no longer possible. As such, the charity has moved its fundraising efforts online and is appealing for ‘virtual’ volunteers and supporters.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers have become ‘Virtual Volunteers’ and are undertaking Zoom charity talks, and virtual cheque presentations. Meanwhile, the public are being asked to get involved too. There are many ways you can raise awareness of its vitally important lifesaving service.

As a virtual supporter, you can:



– Take part in online initiatives: For example, the virtual Tatenhill Airbase Open Day, taking place on Sunday 28th June.



– Get involved on social media: Make sure you like Midlands Air Ambulance Charity on Facebook and follow the organisation on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and encourage family and friends to do the same. Also, share and like any posts to help spread the word about its rapid response service.



– For those not on social media, keeping up-to-date with the charity news on its website is a great way to show your virtual support – midlandsairambulance.com



– If you happen to live on the flight path and see the charity’s helicopters flying over regularly, you could take pictures (where safe and legal to do so) of the aircraft and share them with the charity via social media



– Simply join our mailing list – to receive the free Take Off magazine and sign up to our regular update emails – email info@midlandsairambulance.com to sign up

Alison Hill, donor support and volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been keeping in regular contact with the volunteers that support us by calling them and checking in with them.

“While many of our volunteers are still able to support us during these unprecedented times, it would be beneficial to our lifesaving cause to see more virtual engagement with our online fundraising initiatives.”