20.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home Features

Ellesmere College launches new scholarship in memory of Save the Children founder

By Shropshire Live

A unique educational opportunity is being offered by Ellesmere College to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity and the inspirational achievements of its locally-born founder, Eglantyne Jebb.

Eglantyne Jebb
Eglantyne Jebb

Young people who have shown ‘selfless support’ to their community will be eligible to apply for the Jebb Scholarship, which will support a Sixth Form place at the College from September 2020.

Ellesmere College Headmaster Brendon Wignall said: “The centenary commemorates a very special milestone and it focuses attention on the outstanding achievements of these two extraordinary sisters, who were born so close to the College.

“Eglantyne Jebb and the town of Ellesmere will be forever linked and we thought it would be a fitting tribute to mark the centenary by launching a scholarship in her name.  It is something the college and the town can be proud of and we hope it will prove to be a tremendous educational support.

“Save the Children was built around the principles of helping others, including within our own community and the college wants to recognise and reward those young people who selflessly support the community in whatever way that may be.”

Applications for the Jebb Scholarship are invited from young people who can demonstrate their commitment to the community they live in and the people they support – for example through volunteering their time, working on community projects, or raising money for local charities.

The Jebb Scholarship will support one Sixth Form student through the duration of their education at Ellesmere College. A further means-tested bursary can also be applied to the scholarship, if required.

Save the Children was launched by Eglantyne and her sister, Dorothy Buxton, at the end of the 1st World War, to provide food and medical aid for children left starving in Germany and other parts of central Europe. As Dorothy stepped back to pursue a more political path, Eglantyne expanded the charity’s work to other parts of the world.  It now supports children in more than 100 countries.

Eglantyne’s great-great nephew Richard Jebb, said:  “I am delighted to hear that Ellesmere College has set up a scholarship in Eglantyne’s name. Her life’s work was all about permitting children – regardless of their background, religion or nationality – to reach their full potential, and this scholarship embodies her ideals in a very tangible fashion. It is also very welcome that a school located less than a mile from her birthplace and with which she would have been personally familiar has been able to set this up in the centenary year of Save the Children’s foundation.”

Len Graham, chairman of Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, which is leading the Save the Children centenary project in Ellesmere, with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council, England  said:  “We’re delighted that Ellesmere College is commemorating Eglantyne Jebb by offering this scholarship.

“Eglantyne understood the importance of education and the need to equip young people to fend for themselves and earn a decent living. We would encourage local families to apply – it’s a great opportunity, and we very much welcome the College’s initiative.”

Applicants can apply for the Jebb Scholarships by completing the scholarship application form from www.ellesmere.com – search for ‘Jebb’  – and attach evidence to support the application.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV images following Telford fire

Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or witnessed a large fire on Halesfield industrial estate in Telford on Sunday to come forward.
Read Article
Kevin Davis

Bridgnorth deaths: Second man named

Following the deaths of two men in Bridgnorth on Thursday 21 May police have today named the second man who died.
Read Article
Newport and District Agricultural Society chairman of trustees Tony Asson is delighted that the society’s work has been recognised

Prestigious royal award given to five Shropshire volunteer groups

Five Shropshire voluntary groups are to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service which aims to recognise outstanding work that benefits their local communities.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andrew Bowcott

Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Owners of Roxy's Raw Food Keith Murray and partner Ros Crocker with their pet dog Roxy

New raw pet food shop opens in Telford

A new specialist shop selling raw pet food is opening its doors in Telford today.
Read Article
Chris Reeves, Operations Director at In-Comm Training

In-Comm launches ‘Covid-19 Secure’ service to help businesses get back to work

Companies looking to return back to work safely can tap into a new service launched by In-Comm Training that will help them become ‘Covid-19 Secure’.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Eglantyne Jebb

Ellesmere College launches new scholarship in memory of Save the Children founder

A unique educational opportunity is being offered by Ellesmere College to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity and its locally-born founder, Eglantyne Jebb.
Read Article
Bevan is available alongside the rest of the Blue Ribbon Collection

Bevan and companions aim to raise £10,000 to Help NHS Heroes

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is aiming to raise over £10,000 to support the NHS, as management announced today they were already more than half way to their target.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
20.7 ° C
21.1 °
20 °
40 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP