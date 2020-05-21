19.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

By Shropshire Live

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.

The hospital Friends, which has more than 350 volunteers, has seen many of its spring and summer fundraising events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus, so wanted to think of new ways to get people involved from the comfort of their own home.

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, said: “A photo competition isn’t something we would usually do, as most of our fundraising is done face-to-face but we want to do our best to continue fundraising at a regional and local level.  

“Anything goes with the competition, people can send in amusing photos, pictures of pets, quarantine views. We really want people to have fun with this.”

The charity would like to be able to make a calendar with the entries.

Victoria added: “Fundraising is quite difficult at the moment, this is a completely different way of working.”

Since the pandemic the League of Friends has been providing ongoing support to patients and staff at the RJAH, in ways such as ensuring staff have access to free of charge healthy and nutritious snacks to keep them fuelled and providing wards with Facebook portals so patients can stay in touch with their loved ones while strict visiting restrictions are in place.  

Entry to the photo competition costs £3 via the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/robertjones-agneshunt

Entries can be submitted to rjah.leagueoffriends@nhs.net in one of the three following categories; Best Pet, Best Quarantine View, Best League of Friends Calendar Pose. The competition ends on June 1st.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Police carried out the warrant at an address on Worcester Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

Man arrested following early morning warrant in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested for a drug offence after police executed a warrant in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Council welcomes plans for new northbound M54/M6 Link

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed plans for the new northbound M54 - M6 Link as part of its initial representations to the Government planning enquiry.
Read Article
Dawn Jones of Mothers Goodies, Waterloo Terrace, one of the businesses promoting the ‘Let’s Get Local’ campaign

Bridgnorth launches ‘get local’ campaign

A Shropshire town has launched a campaign to encourage people to shop locally.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article

Corbetts remains open for business with vital NHS and utility contracts

Maintaining supply to critical utilities customers and helping protect vital IT cabling for the NHS has kept the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanizer open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
The SR 34027 Taw Valley is being exclusively used as an ‘Adopt-an Engine’ option on the SVR Shop Photo: Colin Binch

Severn Valley Railway open online shop with ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages

Severn Valley Railway has reopened its virtual doors with the launch of its online shop, featuring the perfect gift for train enthusiasts of all ages.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
