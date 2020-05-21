Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.

The hospital Friends, which has more than 350 volunteers, has seen many of its spring and summer fundraising events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus, so wanted to think of new ways to get people involved from the comfort of their own home.

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, said: “A photo competition isn’t something we would usually do, as most of our fundraising is done face-to-face but we want to do our best to continue fundraising at a regional and local level.

“Anything goes with the competition, people can send in amusing photos, pictures of pets, quarantine views. We really want people to have fun with this.”

The charity would like to be able to make a calendar with the entries.

Victoria added: “Fundraising is quite difficult at the moment, this is a completely different way of working.”

Since the pandemic the League of Friends has been providing ongoing support to patients and staff at the RJAH, in ways such as ensuring staff have access to free of charge healthy and nutritious snacks to keep them fuelled and providing wards with Facebook portals so patients can stay in touch with their loved ones while strict visiting restrictions are in place.

Entry to the photo competition costs £3 via the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/robertjones-agneshunt

Entries can be submitted to rjah.leagueoffriends@nhs.net in one of the three following categories; Best Pet, Best Quarantine View, Best League of Friends Calendar Pose. The competition ends on June 1st.