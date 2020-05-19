Severn Valley Railway open online shop with ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages

Severn Valley Railway has reopened its virtual doors with the launch of its online shop, featuring the perfect gift for train enthusiasts of all ages.

The SR 34027 Taw Valley is being exclusively used as an ‘Adopt-an Engine’ option on the SVR Shop Photo: Colin Binch

The attraction has launched five ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages which each come with a selection of exclusive merchandise alongside a unique certificate and glossy photograph of the chosen locomotive.

With four levels of package, starting from just £30 – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – there’s an option for all pockets and an engine for every interest.

Exclusively, the SVR has included the popular SR 34027 Taw Valley amongst its selection of locomotives, thanks to the agreement and generosity of its owners. Everyone who buys the top level package for the engine will be entered into a prize draw for an once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience at the Severn Valley Railway.

It’s not just steam enthusiasts who are catered for – there’s also a selection of diesel locomotives available across the Severn Valley Railway fleet including both Class 9 and Class 14 engines.

All proceeds from sales of ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages and other merchandise will be used to support the SVR’s Fight Back Fund, which has been set up to mitigate against the loss of income the railway is facing because of the ongoing pandemic closure.

Find out more and purchase your own ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ package by visiting www.svrshop.co.uk now.