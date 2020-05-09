Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.

Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

The competition aims to find 12 works of art inspired by life on our doorsteps. The 12 winning entries will then be published in the 2021 calendar with the overall winner taking pride of place on the front cover. Winning entries will also be exhibited later in the year.

Every year The Wrekin Housing Group produces a calendar for customers circulating around 15,000 copies. The calendar is immensely popular and over the years has featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust and The Ironbridge Gorge. Last year an art completion was held for the first time and won by David Hughes from Telford whose stunning oil painting of Coalport, now adorns the front cover of Wrekin’s current calendar.

Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for Wrekin said: “Currently we have to stay at home more so this year’s theme is life on your doorstep. We want people to think about the things they can see around them. It may be a view from a window, something you notice on a daily walk, a snap shot of family life or a still life of objects you love. We’re welcoming artworks created from all media from painting to printmaking and textiles to sculpture. We want to create our most colourful and vibrant calendar yet.”

The artworks will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group and its Tenants’ Panel.

Artists have until the end of August to get creative with their crayons or sew something superb and can visit www.wrekin.com/calendar or email calendar@wrekin.com to find out more and enter.