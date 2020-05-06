Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.

Ceri Saunders

Ceri Saunders, of Ludlow, is working with the town’s Compasses pub to host regular pub quizzes in aid of Ludlow Food Bank.

The 29-year-old, who also hosts the venue’s monthly smartphone Speedquizzing quiz, said: “Obviously we were disappointed when we learned that pubs across the country were closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“But after it became clear we could no longer run our regular quizzes in the pub, I decided to team up with Jess Lucas, licensee at The Compasses, to think outside the box and host the quizzes through Zoom – and raise money for charity in the process.”

The journalist added: “Ludlow Food Bank has been working around the clock to provide for those most in need in our community at this really difficult time, so for me, it was a no-brainer that they would be the charity we’d like to donate to.”

Since Ceri hosted the first quiz on April 5, the team has raised more than £500 for the Food Bank, and hopes to raise even more before lockdown is over – or even beyond.

She continued: “They’ve been really good fun and give people something to look forward to while they’re stuck inside. But as long as we continue to raise money, this might be something that we continue.

“It’s easy to get involved, too – you just need an internet connection, the Zoom app and some pen and paper.”

The team’s last quiz was sponsored by Shropshire Hills Distillery – creators of Ludlow Gin – with punters being automatically entered into a prize draw for a bottle of limited edition gin.

The next quiz is kindly sponsored by both Ludlow Farm Shop, in Bromfield, on the town’s outskirts, and Indian restaurant Golden Moments, based in the town centre.

They are offering vouchers worth £20 and £30 respectively – with Golden Moments also offering a bottle of wine.

“Obviously, the prize draw is a bonus,” she added, “but of course our main aim is to raise as much as possible for charity.

“We want as many people to take part as possible – so please register your interest with me to take part.”

The next virtual pub quiz takes place on May 10. To get involved, message Ceri on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cerisaunds) and register your interest, or search ‘Compasses Virtual Pub Quiz’ on Facebook to find out more about the next event.