10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home Features

Time running out for youth projects to share in £1million giveaway

By Shropshire Live

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is urging youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Shropshire to apply for a share of its £1million charity giveaway before it’s too late.

World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme
World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme

Projects must make their applications to the Building Futures scheme at www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/  before the closing deadline of 31st May.

Persimmon’s scheme aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “As the country really starts to feel the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, we believe that now more than ever we need to look after the health and wellbeing of the youngest members of our communities.

“We will make donations from £1,000 to £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues, as well as community arts and education projects.

“This funding could make a huge difference to schools, clubs and charities, so we really need them to apply now.”

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association, and the company enlisted the help of World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) to launch the scheme.

The 24-year-old 400m sprinter said: “Persimmon Homes and Building Futures can change the lives of thousands of youngsters across Britain, so that gets a massive ‘thank you’ from me.”

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Last year’s top prize winners were Swindon Children’s Scrapstore (sport), Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (arts & education) and the Young People’s Counselling Service (health).

Rachael Ross MBE, spokeswoman for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be voted best UK education charity in the Persimmon Homes Building Futures national initiative last year, and to be awarded the top prize of £100,000.

“It’s a very significant donation which is making a real and positive impact to our work at the charity and the specialist services we are able to provide for our children.”

Stephen added: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals to come forward with their amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes. We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

To find out more about or to apply Building Futures visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Sally Perrin, 65, of Shrewsbury, receives a bouquet of flowers from Sharon Warren, a Healthcare Assistant on the Respiratory Ward who spent time caring for Sally

Watch: Shrewsbury woman clapped off hospital ward after beating coronavirus

A Shrewsbury woman who tested positive for coronavirus was applauded by the NHS staff who saved her life at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting

Wellington set to mark VE Day in style despite lockdown

Colourful bunting, nostalgic music and a commemorative bugle call will all be part of Wellington's VE Day celebrations this week.
Read Article
Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands

Victorian singing policeman ‘humbled’ to finish runner-up in national tourism award

Discover Shropshire & Telford, the tourism board for the area, are celebrating as their nominee for VisitEngland Tourism Superstar 2020, Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands, is named runner-up.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Jim Beaver of BeaverFit

Shropshire manufacturer fit to grow thanks to grant help

A Shropshire manufacturer of fitness equipment is expanding and taking on new staff thanks to help from a funding programme supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Quest88 makes mobility equipment for the NHS and charity groups

Mobility business keeps moving with Lloyds Bank COVID-19 support

A company that makes mobility equipment for organisations including the NHS and charities has secured a Lloyds Bank loan as it grapples with a slowdown in orders because of COVID-19.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

﻿Expert online events will help businesses recover from coronavirus lockdown

Three special online sessions are being staged to offer expert advice to help Shropshire businesses recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme

Time running out for youth projects to share in £1million giveaway

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is urging youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Shropshire to apply for a share of its £1million charity giveaway before it’s too late.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article

Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.4 ° C
11.7 °
9 °
66 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP