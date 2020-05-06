Time running out for youth projects to share in £1million giveaway

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is urging youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Shropshire to apply for a share of its £1million charity giveaway before it’s too late.

World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme

Projects must make their applications to the Building Futures scheme at www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/ before the closing deadline of 31st May.

Persimmon’s scheme aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “As the country really starts to feel the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, we believe that now more than ever we need to look after the health and wellbeing of the youngest members of our communities.

“We will make donations from £1,000 to £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues, as well as community arts and education projects.

“This funding could make a huge difference to schools, clubs and charities, so we really need them to apply now.”

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association, and the company enlisted the help of World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) to launch the scheme.

The 24-year-old 400m sprinter said: “Persimmon Homes and Building Futures can change the lives of thousands of youngsters across Britain, so that gets a massive ‘thank you’ from me.”

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Last year’s top prize winners were Swindon Children’s Scrapstore (sport), Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (arts & education) and the Young People’s Counselling Service (health).

Rachael Ross MBE, spokeswoman for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be voted best UK education charity in the Persimmon Homes Building Futures national initiative last year, and to be awarded the top prize of £100,000.

“It’s a very significant donation which is making a real and positive impact to our work at the charity and the specialist services we are able to provide for our children.”

Stephen added: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals to come forward with their amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes. We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

To find out more about or to apply Building Futures visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/