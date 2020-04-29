Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.

Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Author and illustrator Toni Sian Williams, aged 32, of Ironbridge, has this week published ‘Who Can Be A Superhero’ which is available in paperback and also downloadable from Amazon, with proceeds going to the NHS.

The book features a different rhyme and picture on every page that compliments each key worker’s super power, covering job roles such as NHS staff, ambulance drivers, police officers, delivery workers and more.

Toni, commented: “During the lockdown I have created a story that depicts parents, aunties, uncles and grandparents going about their daily work as usual, not as normal people do, but as superheroes.

“Like many others, I have been totally inspired by the sheer strength and commitment of these people during this very difficult time, risking their own safety to help others and they fully deserve to be celebrated.

“I also know that many children may be confused at the moment as to why they are not at school but their parents are still working, so I have tried to get their imagination running wild with the idea that their very own family members are in fact heroes!”

Toni Sian Williams studied at Wolverhampton University and has previously published The Wrekin Giant children’s book, followed in 2018 by The Ironbridge Ogre, which was distributed to every school as part of the Telford 50 anniversary.