17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 24, 2020
Home Features

Shropshire charity launches online project to provide creative activities during the lockdown

By Shropshire Live

An online project “HiveHug” has been launched by a Shrewsbury based charity to provide creative activities for all ages during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Hive
The Hive

The Hive Arts Centre in Belmont has taken its work online to provide entertaining and fun creative activities for all ages in a project called HiveHug. This project sees new weekly activities led by professional artists including colouring in, a short photography course, craft activities and a live weekly music session for under 5s.

The project was launched online shortly after the Arts Centre closed its doors in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hive is known for providing wellbeing charity projects to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin as well as being a venue for various gigs, films, workshops, exhibitions and much more in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Katie Jennings, CEO of The Hive Arts Centre, said the HiveHug project is a fantastic way to bring people together through creativity in unprecedented times that nobody could have prepared for.

“The Hive is a community organisation and we didn’t want the closure of our building to stop us providing the excellent creative activities that we are known for, but of course we couldn’t continue to do this in our usual way. We’re lucky enough to have a team of talented artists who were more than willing to take on a new challenge and bring their creative activities online.

“So far, we’ve had our Patron Charlie Adlard show us a day in the life of a comic book artist, colouring in illustrations from local illustrators Matt Sewell and Saffron Russell, a short home photography course, crafting activities for children and many more to come

“For the past 15 years we’ve also been running Buzzy Beats, which is a music session for under 5s – we’re very pleased to say we’re still running this, every Friday on Facebook live and we’re getting attendees from all over the country which is helping us to reach new audiences and bring a smile to faces even further from home!

“These are difficult times for everybody and we’re trying to do what we can to provide people with activities to help keep their mind active in what is a trying situation. We will be continuing to provide creative content online for as long as The Hive is closed and the best way to keep up to date with all the activities we’re providing as part of the project is to head to our social media pages. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @HiveShrewsbury”

To find out more about the HiveHug project and to see the activities that have already been released, head to the website www.hiveonline.org.uk/hive-hug and follow The Hive on social media @HiveShrewsbury

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council to invest more than £55m in highways programme

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced an investment of over £55m to keep the borough moving over the next four years.
Read Article
A balloon artist has made an air-filled rainbow that is on display at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Coronavirus: Hospital Trust overwhelmed by support, kindness and generosity of community

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has thanked the public for their support and donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
An example of seized goods. Photo: Shropshire Council

Coronavirus: Trading standards work to prevent people from being duped

Shropshire Council has been working with national regulators to protect residents from unscrupulous traders seeking to profit illegally from the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council pays more than £42m of grants to local businesses

Shropshire Council has paid more than £42m to over 5,600 Shropshire businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, since grant applications opened on 1 April 2020.
Read Article
Bottom row from left to right is Toniann Darlington (Retail Manager) and Victoria Sugden (Charity Director). Top row from left to right is Heather Thomas-Bache (Head of Voluntary Services), Dee Hamilton (LOF Volunteer), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Kate Woodhead (Woodhead’s Business Owner) and Lucie Bromley (Woodhead Office Manager)

Local business supporting hospital Friends

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings has chosen to support local charity, the League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Council leader writes to ministers calling for more support for local businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies has written to senior Government ministers to express concern that some local businesses are unable to access national financial support.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Hive

Shropshire charity launches online project to provide creative activities during the lockdown

An online project “HiveHug” has been launched by a Shrewsbury based charity to provide creative activities for all ages during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Read Article
Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.
Read Article
Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

90s Dance Band Cappella

Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.
Read Article
Shropshire Ukulele Massive winners of the Unsponsored Floats Category 2019

Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.
Read Article
Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th August is the latest event to be cancelled in light of Covid-19 guidelines.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty.
Read Article
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
17.5 ° C
18.3 °
17 °
48 %
2.6kmh
23 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP