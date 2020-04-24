Shropshire charity launches online project to provide creative activities during the lockdown

An online project “HiveHug” has been launched by a Shrewsbury based charity to provide creative activities for all ages during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Hive

The Hive Arts Centre in Belmont has taken its work online to provide entertaining and fun creative activities for all ages in a project called HiveHug. This project sees new weekly activities led by professional artists including colouring in, a short photography course, craft activities and a live weekly music session for under 5s.

The project was launched online shortly after the Arts Centre closed its doors in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hive is known for providing wellbeing charity projects to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin as well as being a venue for various gigs, films, workshops, exhibitions and much more in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Katie Jennings, CEO of The Hive Arts Centre, said the HiveHug project is a fantastic way to bring people together through creativity in unprecedented times that nobody could have prepared for.

“The Hive is a community organisation and we didn’t want the closure of our building to stop us providing the excellent creative activities that we are known for, but of course we couldn’t continue to do this in our usual way. We’re lucky enough to have a team of talented artists who were more than willing to take on a new challenge and bring their creative activities online.

“So far, we’ve had our Patron Charlie Adlard show us a day in the life of a comic book artist, colouring in illustrations from local illustrators Matt Sewell and Saffron Russell, a short home photography course, crafting activities for children and many more to come

“For the past 15 years we’ve also been running Buzzy Beats, which is a music session for under 5s – we’re very pleased to say we’re still running this, every Friday on Facebook live and we’re getting attendees from all over the country which is helping us to reach new audiences and bring a smile to faces even further from home!

“These are difficult times for everybody and we’re trying to do what we can to provide people with activities to help keep their mind active in what is a trying situation. We will be continuing to provide creative content online for as long as The Hive is closed and the best way to keep up to date with all the activities we’re providing as part of the project is to head to our social media pages. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @HiveShrewsbury”

To find out more about the HiveHug project and to see the activities that have already been released, head to the website www.hiveonline.org.uk/hive-hug and follow The Hive on social media @HiveShrewsbury