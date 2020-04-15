3.3 C
Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

By Shropshire Live

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.

Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

The Mullock Arts Scholarship and the Walker Music Scholarship – both funded by two families associated with the College – are now looking for applications for September 2020.

Donated by two families, with a passion for education and love of the arts, these scholarships have so far made it possible for seven students to achieve outstanding academic results and receive world-class music tutoring in the nurturing environment of Ellesmere College.

The Walker Music Scholarship has been presented by the Walker family for the past six years after their daughter came through the College Sixth Form on a Music Scholarship and is now a music teacher herself. 

Tom and Margaret Walker wanted to give something back to the College as a thank you for the education of their own children – Rachael and Edward – and to offer another student the same opportunities they were given. 

Mr and Mrs Walker said: “We are now very pleased to be able to create a scholarship to help other talented young musicians.

“We are kept up to date with our student’s achievements and it’s rewarding to see them make progress and gain confidence to take them forward to the next stage of their life.”

The Mullock Arts Scholarship has supported four students through Ellesmere so far and is presented by David and Robyn Mullock who wanted their love of the Arts to be passed on to the next generation.

They created a scholarship that supports students with particular music talents through their Sixth Form time at the College and encourages those students from all academic backgrounds to apply.

Mr Mullock said: “We cannot tell you how much pleasure we have had from funding our four previous ‘Mullock scholars’ – Nia, Beatrice, Elan and Amber. Our on-going friendship with them and their families is a delight.”

Elan Roberts, a Mullock Scholar said: “David and Robyn Mullock provided me with an opportunity I never thought was possible.

“Ellesmere is a very special place and I have been able to achieve outstanding A Level results whilst being part of an award winning choir with access to first class voice coaching.”  Elan is now studying music at the University of Liverpool.

The choral programme has seen the College awarded the Education Business Award for Music 2018, in recognition of its all round delivery and inclusion of music within the College and wider community.

They have been finalists in the Barnardo’s Choir of the Year competition and recent semi-finalists in the televised Songs of Praise Choir of the Year competition.

Recent tours, both national and international, have included concerts at: Notre Dame, Paris; The Pantheon and St Peter’s, Rome; and St George’s Chapel. This year they had planned a tour to Vienna where they would have been performing in concerts and services at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Pieterkirche and the Bergkirche.

Director of music, Tony Coupe said: “Music is an integral part of life at Ellesmere College and we value the talent, enthusiasm and dedication displayed by all our students.

“At Ellesmere, great emphasis has always been placed on the breadth of education. The curriculum choice of A Level, IB or the BTEC programme allows us to further widen the opportunities that exist and builds upon already established strengths within the College such as our academic excellence, Arts, Sport and Leadership development, and Global Engagement.

“If you are interested in becoming an Ellesmere College Music Scholar please complete the Music Scholar Application Form https://www.ellesmere.com/news/music-scholarships-at-ellesmere-college/ and send this into the College (Attention of Registrar). On receipt of this, the form will be passed to the Director of Music, who will assess the application.

“If the initial application is successful, you will be contacted by the Registrar to book a Musical Assessment and Interview with the Director of Music.”

