Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.

Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Like so many of us, the team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is also now working from home, which for most means balancing a full-time job, full-time parenting, and home-schooling.

Sky Champs is a project funded by the charity’s corporate partner, M6toll, which provides youngsters aged between four and 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2), with fun educational resources in reading, writing, maths and creative skills, such as colouring sheets and word searches.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explains: “We are proud to announce that we are offering our Sky Champs education and training resources to families and parents across the Midlands, to help keep youngsters occupied.

“We hope it brightens up everyone’s working from home experience!”

If you would like to receive educational worksheets for your children, you can do so by emailing training@midlandsairambulance.com. Simply state the age(s) of the children and which worksheets you’d like, or a selection of all of them.

The charity is encouraging those taking part to share this initiative with colleagues and friends.

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at midlandsairambulance.com and tag @MAA_Charity on Facebook and Twitter to showcase your children’s handiwork.