Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.

Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

The Field Studies Council, based at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury, has teamed up with global learning provider Encounter Edu to create a series of free, online fieldwork sessions, starting on Monday, April 20.

The lessons in geography and science fieldwork will be delivered live by expert tutors through YouTube and will be suitable for KS2 (7-11 years) primary children, KS3 (11-14 years), KS4 GCSE (14-16 years) and KS5 A Level (16-18 years) students.

The move follows the Government announcement to close all UK schools and place the nation in lockdown.

FSC Chief Executive Mark Castle said: “This is a challenging time for everybody but our staff have been working around the clock to make sure we can continue to support pupils, teachers, schools and parents as much as we can during this unprecedented time.

“Our new #fieldworklive sessions will provide fun, interactive and immersive fieldwork opportunities in geography and science. The aim is to bring learning to life and support young people to explore the world around the them.”

The live fieldwork lessons will run for two weeks until Friday, May 1 and will be supported by resource packs which teachers can use to help prepare students for the live lessons and follow-up webinars for teachers.

For primary KS2 children, the fieldwork lessons will focus on soil, habitat and creative exploration. Key Stage 3 sessions will look at weather, climate and freshwater ecosystems whilst KS4 GCSE students (aged 14-16) will investigate quality of life in urban areas and coastal management.

The fieldwork lessons for students progressing between GCSE studies and A-Levels will look at rocky shore ecology, hydrology and flooding, as well as investigating places.

The FSC, which operates a network of residential field study centres around the UK, closed its doors in line with Government guidance amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Each year, more than 150,000 people experience teaching and learning through the FSC’s 27 learning locations and its publications and education resources helps many more to get outside.

Despite current circumstances, the FSC remains determined to continue inspiring people to be curious, knowledgeable and passionate about the environment.

Further details about the new online lessons can be found on the FSC website here https://www.field-studies-council.org/2020/03/31/fsc-fieldworklive/ and via the FSC YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/FieldStudiesCouncil.

Information can also be found on Encounter Edu website https://encounteredu.com/live-lessons/fsc-fieldworklive-2020 and via the FSC’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #fieldworklive.