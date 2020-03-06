Shropshire video gamer to walk marathon whilst gaming for charity

A Shropshire video gamer is set to walk a marathon whilst gaming for charity.

Rob Walker, Manager of GAME Shrewsbury on his treadmill ready to walk a marathon for charity

On Friday 6 March, Rob will be walking a marathon while playing video games: “It’s my second year doing the walking marathon. Training for it is a good excuse to play games and keep fit at the same time. Last year I mainly played Fortnite and it took me nine hours. I’m hoping to complete it in eight hours this year.”

If that’s not all, Rob was joined by his wife Amy in a 24 hour gaming marathon towards the end of February.

For their third year in a row, Rob and Amy Walker took part in a 24 hour gaming marathon during GameBlast20 in order to raise money for the charity Special Effect, who enable people with disabilities to benefit from the fun and inclusion of video games.

Amy said “I’ve had great fun playing games and chatting to people on the stream for the past two years and this year was no exception! We played a variety of PlayStation games, and kicked off the stream with Overcooked and Stardew Valley which went down really well.”

Last year, the couple raised £1,365 for the charity as part of GameBlast19 and have already raised over £500. There will be more events taking place very soon at Nerdy Coffee Co. in conjunction with GAME in Shrewsbury.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/gameblast20