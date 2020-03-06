7.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 6, 2020
Home Features

79 Whitchurch Squadron RAF Air Cadets to host open evening

By Shropshire Live

The 79 Whitchurch Royal Air Force Air Cadets will be holding an open evening on Thursday 12th March.

The evening will give prospective members an opportunity to view the broad range of activities available as an Air Cadet or as a Cadet Forces Adult Volunteer.

Are you interested in flying, gliding, adventure training, shooting, Duke of Edinburgh’s award and more. Looking to experience new and exciting activities?

Do you want to gain qualifications such as a BTEC’s and skills valuable to both military and civilian life?

Or are you an adult looking for a new volunteering opportunity and hobby?

With a range of displays and instructors on hand, now has never been a better time to become an Air Cadet at 79 Whitchurch Squadron.

The opening evening will take place at The Drill Hall, Mill Street, Whitchurch from 7:30pm to 8:45pm.

New Cadets can join the Sqn from the age of 12 as long they are in year 8 and before their 18th Birthday.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at property in Ludlow

One person was led to safety by firefighters following a fire in Ludlow last night.
Read Article
Liam Mcgrath

Liam answers call for new Wellington town crier

Wellington has appointed a new town crier to shout about its attractions and achievements.
Read Article

Car parking charges in Ironbridge Gorge lifted to support businesses

Parking on the Council’s five main car parks that serve the Ironbridge Gorge is now free for the next few weeks to support businesses and encourage more people to visit the area.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Joe Newton and Jack Wilson, engineers from Shropshire company Connexis, preparing a new line at The Shrewsbury Club to allow the BBC to cover the W60 Shrewsbury tournament

BBC cameras heading to Shrewsbury to cover top tennis tournament

Shrewsbury will be in the national spotlight when professional tennis returns to the town this month - with BBC cameras covering the Budgen Motors World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Jordan Evans after completing his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club

Jordan delighted with success of 24-hour Tennisathon in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans insists he’s thrilled by the success of his 24-hour Tennisathon after playing through day and night at Bridgnorth Tennis Club.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town defender believes Sam Ricketts will succeed

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Trevor Challis has told Shropshire Live his ex-teammate will succeed as a manager.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Launching Shrewsbury Tourism Association’s Town Guide and Map for 2020 are chairman Edward Goddard, Dilwyn Jones of Sabrina boat tours, Alex Chidley-Uttley from Tanners Wines and Dave Gater, head chef at The Armoury, watched by representatives of other town businesses

Shrewsbury businesses declare: “We are open for business”

Shrewsbury’s tourism attractions, shops and hospitality businesses have an important message for the outside world: “We are open for business.”
Read Article
Emma Dalton and Sarah Jones of Samuel Wood

Shrewsbury Estate Agent crowned Best Lettings Agents in town﻿

Samuel Wood has scooped The British Property Lettings Gold Award for Shrewsbury in the British Property Awards.
Read Article
Martyn Rowlands outside the new premises

Pipekit completes move to new premises

Pipekit, the Shrewsbury based pipework and drainage distributor, has completed a move to new premises after outgrowing its original site in Annscroft.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Rob Walker, Manager of GAME Shrewsbury on his treadmill ready to walk a marathon for charity

Shropshire video gamer to walk marathon whilst gaming for charity

A Shropshire video gamer is set to walk a marathon whilst gaming for charity.
Read Article

79 Whitchurch Squadron RAF Air Cadets to host open evening

The 79 Whitchurch Royal Air Force Air Cadets will be holding an open evening on Thursday 12th March.
Read Article

Shropshire’s first ‘Climate Change Awareness Fair’ to take place

An 11-year-old Shropshire girl is doing her 'bit' to help the planet by organising (with a little help from the grown-ups around her) Shropshire's first ‘Climate Change Awareness Fair’.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Inflata Nation will be taking over part of the former BHS store

Telford’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park to open this month

Telford's first-ever indoor inflatable theme park its set to open its doors at Telford Shopping Centre later this month.
Read Article
Paul Bennett and Dave Prince launching the 90s Revival event

90s Revival music event for Shrewsbury

Two well-known Shropshire DJs are bringing live music from the 1990s to Shrewsbury for a summer evening event and expect to attract over 2,000 fans covering all ages from 20 to 60.
Read Article
Around twenty men will be hunkering down at the trenches for the entirety of the 48 hours

48 Hour WW1 Trench Event to be held at Park Hall Farm

Re-enactment groups across the country are gearing up for a living weekend at Park Hall Farm’s WW1 trenches in Oswestry.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin. Photo: The Craft Gin Club

Craft Gin Club choose Ludlow Gin as favoured tipple for March

Award winning local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin has been chosen as the Craft Gin Club’s ‘Gin of the Month’ for March 2020.
Read Article
Staff at the White Hart in Ironbridge

Flood-hit Ironbridge pub to re-open its doors after clean-up

A popular Ironbridge pub and restaurant has today re-opened its doors after an extensive clean-up operation following Shropshire’s recent heavy flooding.
Read Article
Eat Cake week will run from April 6th to the 12th, and hundreds of local cafes, bakeries, schools, nurseries, clubs and companies have already signed up

Shropshire set to go cake crazy for Hope House Children’s Hospice

Shropshire’s Hope House Children’s Hospice is urging everyone to treat themselves to their favourite bakes to raise money for seriously ill children.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
7.7 ° C
9 °
5.6 °
70 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP