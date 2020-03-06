79 Whitchurch Squadron RAF Air Cadets to host open evening

The 79 Whitchurch Royal Air Force Air Cadets will be holding an open evening on Thursday 12th March.

The evening will give prospective members an opportunity to view the broad range of activities available as an Air Cadet or as a Cadet Forces Adult Volunteer.

Are you interested in flying, gliding, adventure training, shooting, Duke of Edinburgh’s award and more. Looking to experience new and exciting activities?

Do you want to gain qualifications such as a BTEC’s and skills valuable to both military and civilian life?

Or are you an adult looking for a new volunteering opportunity and hobby?

With a range of displays and instructors on hand, now has never been a better time to become an Air Cadet at 79 Whitchurch Squadron.

The opening evening will take place at The Drill Hall, Mill Street, Whitchurch from 7:30pm to 8:45pm.

New Cadets can join the Sqn from the age of 12 as long they are in year 8 and before their 18th Birthday.