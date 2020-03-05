Shropshire’s first ‘Climate Change Awareness Fair’ to take place

Watching Sir David Attenborough’s television programmes and reading Greta Thunberg’s books has inspired 11-year-old Lulu Reynolds to do her ‘bit’ to help the planet she lives on.

On her own initiative (with a little help from the grown-ups around her) Lulu has meticulously planned Shropshire’s first ‘Climate Change Awareness Fair’ which is being held at Pontesbury Public Hall on Sunday 29th March … to help others do their ‘bit’ too.

“I admire Greta enormously”, she says, “and David Attenborough really cares about the world with the core of his heart. His television programmes helped me realise just how beautiful the earth is. It is an incredible planet … and yet we’re destroying it. We’ve been pushing the earth’s boundaries too far too fast. We’ve reached a turning point, but we still have time … if we act now.”

So, Lulu has pulled together a selection of eco-friendly information stalls and expert speakers to offer simple, practical examples of what we can all do locally to ease the burden on Planet Earth.

Amongst the guest speakers will be environmentalists Nicola Schumacher, whose father wrote the pioneering book ‘Small is Beautiful’, and Charlotte Hollins of Shropshire’s Fordhall Farm, where one of Britain’s lowest-carbon buildings has just been opened.

She wants the Fair to be informative and fun; so there will also be eco-games for children to play and family guides to help us live a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

“Sorting out climate change has to be number one on the government’s list of things to do,” says Lulu, “because everything else can be done later. But we must start to sort the planet now to give ourselves time to put things right.”

“I’m doing this Fair because of my love for the planet I live on. I want people to walk away from the day with ideas. I want them to think what green options they can follow to help us all.”

Climate Change Awareness Fair takes place at Pontesbury Public Hall on Sunday 29th March between 10am – 4pm. Admission is Adults £2, Children free.