TV Crafting guru to open Wem craft hub

Debbie Shore a former Children’s ITV presenter & Craft guru on ITV’s This Morning will be visiting Wem this Saturday 7 March, to cut the ribbon at the grand opening event at Jenni’s crafting hub.

Debbie Shore will be guest of honour at the opening day

Sewing supremo Debbie Shore will be guest of honour at the opening day meeting with customers and doing sewing demonstrations between 11am & 1pm.

Mayor of Wem, Cllr Phil Glover will also be attending to escort the guest of honour & welcome her to Wem.

Jenni’s Crafting Hub is not just a soft craft supply shop but a place for crafters to meet and work on their projects around like minded people. The shop is the brainchild of sewing enthusiast and former primary school teacher Jenni Harris.

Jenni said: “As a sewing enthusiast, I have been a fan of Debbie Shore’s work for a number of years, watching her regularly on her TV appearances and her YouTube channel ‘Half yard sewing club’ to have Debbie come & open my shop is so exciting, there’s a real buzz in the local craft community about it.”

Jenni’s crafting hub is located at 23 High St, Wem and is open Thursday to Saturday 10am – 4pm.