£20k project for Shrewsbury young people to pursue a music career

A £20K project to give Shrewsbury young people the chance to forge a career in music programming has been launched.

Guitarist Ruby Allen has previously been involved in musical projects at the arts centre

The Hive Arts Charity in Belmont has been given a £15K funding pot from Arts Council England, the additional £5K will be added by The Hive itself to deliver the Young Programmers initiative. It will includes workshops, one-to-one mentoring sessions, round table discussions, masterclasses and live gigs, all led by experienced industry professionals who work all over the world in their field.

The exciting scheme has been created to engage young people between the ages of 14 and 25 with the professional elements of concert promotion and will culminate in live events being staged around the county later this year.

The 16-month long Young Programmers project will be free for participants and will involve developing skills and experience in high-quality artistic programming, sound engineering, marketing and promotion for small-to-medium sized venues – such as The Hive which itself hosts a number of live music gigs.

Olivia Hames, Events and Projects Manager, said the project will be a brilliant new addition to the existing programme offered by the charity.

“The Young Programmers project is aimed at anyone between the age of 14 and 25 who is interested in pursuing a career behind-the-scenes in the music industry. We want to hear from as many people as possible who want to learn about all aspects of music from the marketing and promotion of an event right through to production and staging an event.

“The live gigs will take place later this year through into early Spring next year. The Hive is already well known as a venue for regular high-profile folk and jazz acts, and we are hopeful this project; programmed and promoted by young people, will generate additional interest from other music genres.

“Last year we ran a successful Music Tech for Girls project which was very well received, and our Young Programmers project is also part of our continued commitment to investing in female talent and improving gender balance and diversity in the music industry.”

To register your interest in being involved email Olivia@hiveonline.org.uk