Ludlow Racecourse to help raise funds for Ironbridge Gorge

Horse racing fans heading to Ludlow in March will be helping to support a Shropshire charity’s £1m fundraising campaign.

Ludlow Racecourse has named Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) as the beneficiary of its Ludlow Charity Race Day on Wednesday, March 18 with money raised on the day going to the trust’s ongoing Fund for the Future campaign.

Fund for the Future is trying to raise £1m by next year’s deadline when any money raised by the trust up to a maximum £1m will be match-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised from people playing the National Lottery.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “This is very exciting news. We are extremely grateful to the racecourse for naming us as their charity beneficiary and we are asking people to save the date, go along on the day, have a great time and help us with our fundraising campaign.

“The racecourse is situated in the beautiful surroundings of south Shropshire and is one of the few privately owned and arguably one of the friendliest racecourses in the country. The course retains its Edwardian character and its strong club atmosphere. A day at the races in Ludlow is always a great occasion and one not to be missed.

“We are edging ever-nearer to our fundraising deadline and it’s important for us to raise as much money as possible before then to take full advantage of the Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

“The Ludlow event will be a major event for us and we are really looking forward to meeting racing fans on the day to explain about the campaign and the work of the trust. The race day will include a three-course lunch, Champagne raffle, plus a very exciting silent auction and live auction!

Tickets are priced at £75 per head with tables of 10 or individual tickets available.

“We also have some exciting sponsorship opportunities available,” added Mr Siviter.

“These include a £5,000 sponsorship of the live auction, £1,500 sponsorship of the Champagne raffle, and full and half page race day programme adverts.

“Money raised from the day will be very important in funding the trust’s ongoing heritage conservation and education programmes and our Fund for the Future appeal, helping us to preserve and protect our heritage buildings and ancient monuments at our historic site at Coalbrookdale, home of Abraham Darby’s Old Furnace, the Museum of Iron and Enginuity.”

To book a table or enquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk or call 01952 435 900.