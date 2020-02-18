Shropshire teen named St John’s Cadet of the Year

A teenager from Shrewsbury has been named St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year for Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Chloe-Ann Manley

Chloe-Ann Manley, aged 16, has volunteered with the health and first aid charity for two and a half years, and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

The Priory School student said: “Being rewarded with district Cadet of the Year for was a major shock to the system; I applied to the competition to challenge myself with a new experience and I’m so glad I was given the opportunity to go through the process.

“This time a few months ago I would have never thought that I would have a role like this within St John.”

She will now travel to Northamptonshire, to compete for the national Cadet of the Year title, from Friday February 21 to Sunday February 23.

“The competition is a brilliant opportunity to meet the other district cadets from throughout the country. it will be another brand-new challenge and, hopefully, a fun and exciting weekend,” Chloe-Ann added.

“I joined St John to push myself; since a young age I’ve always wanted a medical career and have been passionate about helping others.

“Cadets was a perfect opportunity to expand my comfort zone and make new friends, while developing valuable life skills I can transfer into a range of social situations and work places.”

Cadets of the Year have a key role in making sure the voices of young volunteers are heard at the highest level in St John.

And the national winner winner takes on an important role representing St John Ambulance’s young people, including attending ceremonial occasions and Royal functions.

The charity has exciting plans to improve, extend and invest in its offer to 7 to 25-year-olds via its Badger (7 to 10) and Cadet (11 to 17) programmes and university groups, plus new projects over the next three years.