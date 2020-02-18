8.7 C
Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

By Shropshire Live

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.

Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice’s online shop will stock donated homewares, clothing, books, media and toys – with proceeds going to support people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

With a worldwide customer base, the charity hopes it will boost sales in support of its work.

Savvy shoppers have already discovered the shop’s initial listings which have included a Merrythought teddy bear, a vintage bowler hat and a Stella McCartney bag along with other designer labels such as Ted Baker London, Paul Smith London and Jaeger.

Ross Henderson, Severn Hospice head of retail, said: “We’re delighted that our eBay shop is now live and open to the world; it’s something we’ve been planning for a while. Just like our 27 high street shops, it will sell quality donated items to support the hospice.

“We have always used eBay to help us set shop prices so they are competitive and fair for customers and donors. What the eBay store gives us is a better marketplace to sell those items that have more potential value than we could realise if they went through our traditional shops. Selling online also helps us reach more customers.”

The eBay shop is based upstairs in Severn Hospice’s Superstore in Shrewsbury, space not usable for a traditional shop floor but ideal to sort, store, photograph, list and package sold items.

Becky Woolliscroft, Superstore manager, said: “The eBay shopper is most likely more interested in bargain hunting than charity support so we expect our customer base to grow organically and by the quality of our listings.

“To help with this if you know of any eBay-savvy volunteers who have listing and photography skills, please share with them what we’re doing; we would love to have them on board.”

More details about the eBay shop are available at: http://www.ebaystores.co.uk/severnhospice

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
