Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Nicky Marcar, of Salon Ten, in Much Wenlock, is working as part of the styling team at the international fashion event which showcases the Autumn/Winter 2020 collections of the world’s top designers. Nicky will be working hair styling on catwalk shows every day until February 10th

As a national trainer for hair extensions experts Great Lengths, Nicky has been selected as part of a specialist catwalk team who have worked with huge designer names including Fendi and Gucci.

New York Fashion Week will see her rub shoulders with the world’s top models, designers and front row A-listers.

Over the last few years, salon owner Nicky has travelled to Barcelona, Malta, Japan and even Iceland for shows and conventions. Yet, she says, she is more excited than ever to experience New York Fashion Week.

“I am so, so excited! This will be my biggest event to date, and I can’t wait to be part of the catwalk, in the Big Apple of all places!” she said.

“I can’t wait to experience the rush of working as a small team under immense pressure to liaise with the designers and styling teams to achieve the perfect look for the catwalk models.”

Nicky started Salon Ten, in Much Wenlock, in 2007 and has built an expert team and a reputation as an award-winning salon specialising in hair, beauty, hair extensions and wigs.