Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of delicate redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion as work enters the final phase.

An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Housebuilder, Shropshire Homes, which specialises in sensitive conversions of iconic buildings, as well as newly built executive houses, is working to transform the Grade II listed former Shelton Hospital in Bicton Heath into 159 contemporary luxury apartments.

The housebuilder has almost completed The Galleries, a series of stunning apartments, four of which are now available for sale. These spectacular apartments are located within The Central Hall and feature double height, traditionally arched ceilings, floor to ceiling feature windows, and open-plan living areas.

The Central Hall is part of the Victorian-era Heritage Buildings, which are the centre piece of this iconic development. Other properties at Leighton Park include one, two and three-bedroom homes in the South Wing, Central Hall and East Wing.

Work has already started in the final phase, which will involve converting the East Wing to create stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments and houses.

Shelton Hospital used to be a specialist mental health facility and opened in 1845 as the Shropshire and Montgomery County Asylum. Over the decades it grew from just 60 patients to more than 1,000 by the 1940s. Shelton Hospital eventually closed in 2012 and Shropshire Home took over the 22-acre site in 2015, with work beginning on site in January 2016.

Gerald Rogers, construction director at Shropshire Homes, said: “This is a very exciting time for all those involved. I believe it’s one of the grandest building projects in the county and certainly the biggest project we are currently working on.

“It’s incredible how far we’ve come in such a short space of time. When we arrived on site, parts were derelict and dilapidated. There was a lot that was unknown until we started the actual work, because there are always problems when renovating such an old building, such as structural issues.

“A crucial part of our work has been to preserve many of the original features. It has involved a lot of patience, skill and time, but when you see what we achieved it’s certainly been worth it. This entire development has that wow factor and we are all excited about the completion.”