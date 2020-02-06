0.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Features

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

By Shropshire Live

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Trailblazers are invited to discover 12 caricatures of colourful four foot high tennis balls – painted by students from Shrewsbury – at key locations dotted throughout the town centre from February 17 to net themselves a prize.

The Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail runs until April 19 as part of the Budgen Motors World Tennis Tour event at The Shrewsbury Club.

The $60,000 tournament, part of the International Tennis Federation’s world tennis calendar, is, outside of the grass court season, the biggest event in women’s tennis in the UK in 2020. Leading players will compete to lift the Citroen Trophy between March 30 and April 5.

The trail, supported by the Shrewsbury BID team, was officially launched earlier this week at Hickory’s Smokehouse.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “The town has really come together for the tennis trail, a unique, fun activity which is ideal for all the family to take part in on foot around the town centre.

“A local company, Darwin Composites, has made the 12 balls, eight of which have been painted by students from Shrewsbury College. We are delighted that local sponsors associated with Shrewsbury have come on board to help make the event a reality.

“People just need to find the location of the 12 tennis balls, write down the keyword on the back of each of them, and then submit their entries to have a chance of winning lots of great prizes. Entry is free and forms with a map of the trail can be downloaded from the tournament website and also collected from the Visitor Information Centre at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

“We are really excited to be hosting the World Tennis Tour tournament and celebrating the return of world class tennis to Shrewsbury. The trail is another way of encouraging people to play tennis, which is such a great sport.”

Prizes include three-month family memberships to The Shrewsbury Club, four tickets to attend a VIP lunch and finals day at the World Tennis Tour W60 at The Shrewsbury Club on April 5, and two tickets to enjoy a day’s play at the Fever-Tree Championships, a men’s tennis event held just before Wimbledon, at London’s Queen’s Club in June.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Major sporting events like this are brilliant for raising the profile of Shrewsbury, and we are delighted to support The Shrewsbury Club extending the tennis festival into the town centre with this trail.

“We would encourage people to pick up the booklet in shops and venues in the town centre so they can join in with the trail. You can also get involved by sharing your pictures on social media and spreading the word about the event.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters called to kitchen fire at The Duck in Allscott

Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of public house and restaurant in Allscott last night.
Read Article

Investigation underway after fire damages three vehicles in Newport

Police are investigating a series of car fires which took place in the early hours of this morning that affected three vehicles in Newport.
Read Article
Work will take place at the junction of Bellstone and Claremont Street. Image: Google Street View

Work to begin on next phase of Shrewsbury town centre enhancements

Work to improve footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces are to begin in Shrewsbury town centre later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

John Foster

John Foster steps down as England Over 60s captain

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has stepped down as the England Over 60s captain after four years in the role – and four Ashes victories.
Read Article

Match Report: Liverpool 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are out of the FA Cup after succumbing to a narrow defeat against Liverpool’s youngsters at Anfield.
Read Article

Match Preview: Liverpool V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first ever trip to Anfield with the build-up centring around Jurgen Klopp’s cup snub.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth

Shropshire insurance broker plans for further growth

Staff at 1st Choice Insurance are celebrating year-on-year growth, and with a move to new offices plan further growth over the next five years.
Read Article
The Museum of the Gorge

Museum of the Gorge in the spotlight at networking event

Guests at a networking event in Ironbridge will hear about the history of the Museum of the Gorge when they meet this month.
Read Article
Avara Foods welcomed members of the public to its open day

Open day success for Avara Foods in Telford

Avara Foods recently welcomed members of the public to its Telford site, inviting those in the local area to find out more about the company.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Adam Siviter, James Allport, Marcus Bean and Sylvia Figueiredo will take part in the Ironbridge Half Marathon

Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust’s Fundraising race hots up with half marathon challenge

As the race hots up to secure £1m Lottery funding, a Shropshire charity has taken on a new challenge for the new year - a team for the Ironbridge Half Marathon.
Read Article

Tickets for special events to mark the story of Shropshire’s Mayflower Children now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for a series of special events to mark the 400th anniversary of Shropshire’s unique link to the Mayflower sailing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
0.1 ° C
2.8 °
-1.7 °
92 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP