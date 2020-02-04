Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust’s Fundraising race hots up with half marathon challenge

As the race hots up to secure £1m Lottery funding, a Shropshire charity has taken on a new challenge for the new year – a team for the Ironbridge Half Marathon.

Adam Siviter, James Allport, Marcus Bean and Sylvia Figueiredo will take part in the Ironbridge Half Marathon

Help is needed to get Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust’s (IGMT) Fund for the Future campaign safely across the finishing line next year and one of the events which will help the trust towards that goal is the half marathon on March 29.

A £1m target needs to be raised by 2021 to take advantage of full match funding in the form of a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised by people playing the National Lottery. The money will be used to secure the heritage and buildings of Coalbrookdale for future generations – keeping Ironbridge running!

And running is what IGMT Fundraising Manager Adam Siviter, Health and Safety Officer James Allport, Receptionist Sylvia Figueiredo, James Grant, brother of IGMT Senior Curator Georgina Grant and Furnace Kitchen chef Marcus Bean will be doing.

Mr Siviter said: “This is going to be a big year for the trust and our efforts to meet our £1m target and we have a number of fundraising initiatives planned – although not all of them will require me to be as fit as this one!

“We want to give the Trust every chance of ensuring we qualify for the maximum amount of match funding available to us from the National Lottery.

“The Ironbridge Half Marathon is organised by Telford Harriers and takes runners around the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and a number of our museums so it seemed the perfect challenge for the staff at the Trust to take on.

“The team are now in training and are really looking forward to taking on the challenge – and we are hoping that everyone is going to get behind us and support us as a team.”

To support the running team you can sponsor them here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/igmtrunners