Shrewsbury charity to host Valentine’s Day volunteering ‘match up’

A local charity is offering people interested in volunteering the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day.

St Volunteers Day is being hosted by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) and is taking place between 10am and 12pm at Palmer’s Café, Shrewsbury, on Friday 14 February.

Shropshire RCC will be talking about the variety of roles it has available, such as supporting those with hearing and sight loss, helping people to get fit and active and becoming representatives to empower individuals in care.

Organisations including Age UK, Healthwatch, Through the Doorway and Taking Part will also be on-hand to talk about the opportunities they have to make a difference to the people they support.

Daphne Simmons, Head of Services at Shropshire RCC, said: “There are people in Shropshire who want to donate their time, but we understand that sometimes it can be hard to figure out what to do and who to help.

“Our St Volunteers Day event gives people the chance to pop in, have a coffee and chat with local charities to figure out if there’s a volunteering role that fits their needs and interests.”

People are welcome to drop in any time between 10am and 12pm, and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Lisa White on 01743 342162 / Lisa.White@shropshire-rcc.org.uk