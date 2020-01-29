Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel – and it’s hoped proceedings won’t be disrupted by air raid sirens and German bombers!

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year’s event

Guests will be able to get In The Mood with some great classics from the likes of Glenn Miller and tie the knot in real wartime style with 1940s dress and ration book menus at The Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge.

May 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the ending of the war in europe, or VE Day, and the chance to get married at the Valley Hotel comes as the hotel bosses team up with the organisers of the Ironbridge Gorge WWII Weekend.

This year’s event held in Dale End Park attracted more than 14,000 visitors and raised more than £10,000 for the Pilgrim Bandits charity.

The happy couple and their guests at The Valley will be able to enjoy as much or as little of the festival as they choose which will include some of the country’s Top Living History Groups, firepower displays and a battle each day.

Lisa Snape, Sales and Marketing Manager at the hotel, said: “The WWII Weekend is amazing and attracts so many people.

“The entertainment is there in Dale End Park and we overlook the WWII site take over so what better time and place to get married than during the festival.

“The wedding guests can choose how much they incorporate the festival activities – such as the costume pageant, military vehicle parades and display, 1940’s sports day for children and 1940’s entertainers in the marquee – into their wedding programme.

“May 1945 was a particularly joyous time with the ending of six long years of war which had taken such a terrible toll in terms of human tragedy.

“We wanted to mark this special 75th anniversary by asking couples to share their very own joyous occasion with us.

“We would love to hear from anyone who wants a World War ll themed wedding over the weekend of May 23-24 or want to book the same weekend with the same offering for 2021. They will be able to tie the knot in wartime style during the Ironbridge World War ll Weekend.

“There will be 1940s music, a ceremony on the terrace, afternoon tea, meat pies or roast dinners and ration book menus.

“Guests will be encouraged to get fully into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in 40s styles, there will be Harveys Bristol Cream on arrival and wild flowers, flags or lanterns.

“The Valley plays host to many varied types and themes of weddings during the course of the year and we are really looking forward to taking our guests back to the 1940s over a very special weekend next May.”