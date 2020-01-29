8.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Home Features

Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

By Shropshire Live

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel – and it’s hoped proceedings won’t be disrupted by air raid sirens and German bombers!

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year's event
Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year’s event

Guests will be able to get In The Mood with some great classics from the likes of Glenn Miller and tie the knot in real wartime style with 1940s dress and ration book menus at The Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge.

May 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the ending of the war in europe, or VE Day, and the chance to get married at the Valley Hotel comes as the hotel bosses team up with the organisers of the Ironbridge Gorge WWII Weekend.

This year’s event held in Dale End Park attracted more than 14,000 visitors and raised more than £10,000 for the Pilgrim Bandits charity.

The happy couple and their guests at The Valley will be able to enjoy as much or as little of the festival as they choose which will include some of the country’s Top Living History Groups, firepower displays and a battle each day.

Lisa Snape, Sales and Marketing Manager at the hotel, said: “The WWII Weekend is amazing and attracts so many people.

“The entertainment is there in Dale End Park and we overlook the WWII site take over so what better time and place to get married than during the festival.

“The wedding guests can choose how much they incorporate the festival activities – such as the costume pageant, military vehicle parades and display, 1940’s sports day for children and 1940’s entertainers in the marquee – into their wedding programme.

“May 1945 was a particularly joyous time with the ending of six long years of war which had taken such a terrible toll in terms of human tragedy.

“We wanted to mark this special 75th anniversary by asking couples to share their very own joyous occasion with us.

“We would love to hear from anyone who wants a World War ll themed wedding over the weekend of May 23-24 or want to book the same weekend with the same offering for 2021. They will be able to tie the knot in wartime style during the Ironbridge World War ll Weekend.

“There will be 1940s music, a ceremony on the terrace, afternoon tea, meat pies or roast dinners and ration book menus.

“Guests will be encouraged to get fully into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in 40s styles, there will be Harveys Bristol Cream on arrival and wild flowers, flags or lanterns.

“The Valley plays host to many varied types and themes of weddings during the course of the year and we are really looking forward to taking our guests back to the 1940s over a very special weekend next May.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

The Exotic Zoo in Telford. Photo: Exotic Zoo

Exotic Zoo could relocate to Telford Town Park

An Exotic Zoo in Telford, which last night announced it was to close its doors to the general public next month, could relocate to Telford Town Park.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council leader hails Tom Jones gig

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies has hailed the news that superstar Tom Jones will play the Town Park this summer as a sign that Telford is building a "really strong" reputation for great events.
Read Article
Fly-posted signs on lamp-posts and grass verges at various locations in Halesfield

Telford business fined for fly-posting in Halesfield

A company based in Telford has been fined for illegally putting up a number of signs advertising a bed sale.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Gillingham V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts has the task of keeping his Shrewsbury Town side grounded when they make the long trek to Kent to face Gillingham on Wednesday night.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 4 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town produced a stunning comeback against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they rescue the tie from 2-0 down.
Read Article

Tigers return to winning ways with steel city win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield on Sunday night to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs and attempt to break a losing streak that had reached four games.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Richard Hilton, FSP Managing Director

Capital’s building boom pays dividends for FSP

A Shropshire manufacturer has completed deals on a number of high profile building projects in London that are regenerating key areas in the capital.
Read Article
Wrekin College pupils at Retro Shack who won last year's High Street Challenge

Wrekin College to help start-up new businesses in Telford

Wrekin College is to lead the way in helping youngsters from dozens of Telford schools to launch up to 20 new businesses in the borough.
Read Article
2020 marks 160 years of Corbetts the Galvanizers supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe

New investment drive is a perfect 160th birthday present for Corbetts the Galvanizers

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanizing specialists is celebrating a major birthday in 2020 by pressing the button on a £300,000 investment drive.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year's event

Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
Those interested volunteering are being given the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day

Shrewsbury charity to host Valentine’s Day volunteering ‘match up’

A local charity is offering people interested in volunteering the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
8.5 ° C
10 °
6.7 °
70 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP