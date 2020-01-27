Waiting list grows for writing course with Sunday Times Bestselling author

The first specialist one day writing workshop in Shrewsbury with bestselling author Mike Gayle has been hailed a success by organisers and attendees.

Mike Gayle, a Sunday Times best-selling author, with a career as a novelist spanning 22 years, spent the day at Shrewsbury Library with a full house of 16 aspiring writers on Saturday.

Award-winning Mr Gayle, is the author of 15 novels, including the Sunday Times Bestselling My Legendary Girlfriend, Mr Commitment and Turning Thirty. He has agreed to run a second workshop on Saturday, February 8, 2020, which is already sold out with a waiting list.

The one-day course for adults at Shrewsbury Library will consider how to generate and develop ideas like a professional writer, touching on the creation of ‘log lines’ (your story in a sentence), understanding story structure and avoiding common pitfalls.

The course is suitable for complete beginners and those struggling to start novels or transform their ideas into something they can work with.

Previously a journalist and agony uncle, Mike’s work has appeared in a variety of publications including The Sunday Times, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan.

He has also been a judge on a number of literary prizes including the Costa, Betty Trask and WH Smith Awards. His latest novel is Half a World Away. His books have been translated into over thirty languages.

Rachel Evans, 30 from Shrewsbury, attended the workshop, and said: “I am an aspiring writer and today’s session has not only given me the confidence to finish my novel, but also the tools to help me develop it, hopefully into something better than it could have been. I would really recommend this course to anyone. It’s food for the soul.”

Teacher Beth McGowan, from Shrewsbury, has organised the workshops.

She said: “Mike is not only a hugely successful author, but he is also internationally renowned and critically acclaimed. Add in his experience as a professional journalist, and he is an extremely knowledgeable writer.

“The first two workshops sold out very quickly and people have travelled as far as Manchester. To join the waiting list for the next workshop on February 8, or to register your interest and be kept informed of future workshops, please email shrewswritersworkshop@gmail.com

Mike Gayle was born and raised in Birmingham. After graduating from Salford University with a degree in Sociology Mike moved to London with ambitions of becoming a music journalist. This didn’t happen however and following a slight detour in his five-year plan he ended up as an agony uncle for teenage girls’ magazine Bliss before becoming Features Editor on the now much missed Just Seventeen. Since those early days Mike has written for a variety of publications including The Sunday Times, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan.

Mike became a full-time novelist in 1997 following the publication of his Sunday Times top ten bestseller My Legendary Girlfriend, which was hailed by The Independent as ‘Full of belly laughs and painfully acute observations,’ and by The Times as ‘A funny, frank account of a hopeless romantic.