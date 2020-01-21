5.8 C
Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to celebrate its tenth anniversary

By Shropshire Live

Sunday 26 April will see Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s popular Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event celebrate its tenth anniversary and tickets have now gone on sale.

The annual event, which is supported by West Mercia Police, is one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country, attracting over 10,000 bikers. After starting out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, bikers ride the route of 23 miles to RAF Cosford which is home to the Bike4Life Festival.

Over the last decade, Bike4Life has attracted the attention of biking enthusiasts, such as Mike Tindall MBE, Carl Fogarty and Steve Parrish, and this year, it’s thought that even more VIPs will be in attendance to join in the ten year celebrations.

Tickets are also available for the Festival at RAF Cosford, where visitors of all ages can enjoy the arrival of the Ride Out, bike shows and demonstrations, live music, entertainment, children’s zone and street food.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, says: “Sadly, on average, we undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days. Our Bike4Life event is therefore not just a great day out for the biker community, but also carries a serious message of the importance of biker safety.

“The launch of tickets for Bike4Life is always much anticipated, and this year is no different. Therefore, to avoid disappointment, we encourage those eager to take part purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

“There is a limit to 3,500 spaces on the Ride Out and we are expecting to attract more bikers as we celebrate the event’s tenth anniversary in 2020.”

Sergeant Dave Williams, West Mercia Police, says: “West Mercia is popular with bikers and many riders are attracted to the area, particularly at weekends as the weather improves. Bike4Life is such an important event, not only does it help raise vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s missions, but it also helps us highlight the importance of staying safe on the roads and reduce the amount of collisions that take place.”

Thanks to the support from participants, 2019’s Bike4Life event enabled the service to undertake 22 air ambulance missions and a further 112 via its two critical care cars.

Visit www.bike4lifefest.com to book your place, and keep up to date on social media by following Bike4LifeFest on Facebook and Twitter.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Pedestrian dies following collision in Newport

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in Newport yesterday evening.
Enquiries are ongoing to trace the owner of the dog

Appeal after emaciated dog found abandoned on roadside in Albrighton

Police are working with the RSPCA to identify the owner of an emaciated dog found abandoned on a roadside in Albrighton.
David Stout

New Interim Chief Executive appointed at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has today announced David Stout as its Interim Chief Executive.
Finlay Howles opens the scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ fall short in shoot out loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played bottom of the league Leeds Chiefs on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Tigers’ loss cuts lead at top

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Saturday night to take on the Pirates in a NIHL National League game.
Match Report: Fleetwood Town 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town relinquish their lead twice as they manage a 2-2 draw against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood.
Codebreak Digital Account Executive, Fergus McKeown and Co-founder, Joel Stone

Local marketing firm ‘kickstarts’ university funding

Shropshire marketing firm Codebreak has designed and built a free website for local charity, Caitlin’s Kickstart Award.
Business networking group to hear about future plans of Shropshire charity

A business networking group will be hearing about future plans for a Shropshire charity when the new chief executive gives a presentation at a meeting this month.
Teresa Boughey has been shortlisted for a Business Book Award

Local Diversity Expert named in Business Book Awards 2020 shortlist

A book written by a Shropshire businesswoman is shortlisted in the Business Book Awards 2020 in the ‘Exceptional Book that Promotes Diversity’ category.
Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
